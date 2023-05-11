Waterford ambitious to make Championship progress says Ryan

Dermot Ryan doesn't say it but these must be difficult times to be a Waterford footballer.

This is his fourth season on the county panel - he made his Championship debut against Limerick in 2020 - and he has yet to experience a win in the Championship. Five games, five defeats.

In the past two seasons, Waterford have won just one of the 14 National League Division 4 games they've contested, drawing one and losing 12.

There are some mitigating factors; the frequent change of management, the turnover of players from year to year, the fact that if you take, say, Munster neighbours Kerry who have played 128 Championship games since the qualifiers began in 2001, it's almost triple the 46 that Waterford have played. And there's the obvious dominance of hurling in the county.

Still, Ryan insists that they remain an ambitious group keen to finally make some Championship progress and the team captain believes that the Tailteann Cup - which begins for Waterford against Down, away, on Saturday evening - offers a terrific opportunity to do just that.

"It would be massive for the county," said Ryan when asked what it would mean to win a first Championship game since 2018 or to perhaps even win two games in a campaign for the first time this century.

"I think in terms of ability, we're not too far off anyone else, in terms of athleticism and all that. We're as good as anyone out there. It's just that belief that wins give you. You look across the water in the Premier League, when a team gets on a roll it's very hard to stop them. It's so much about confidence, confidence and belief to take your scores and things like that, and confidence in the fella beside you. If we got a couple of wins, a couple of results, the whole energy around the group would be totally different, you'd be bouncing then going into training the next day. It would be unreal."

Attack minded defender Ryan feels that the poor results haven't necessarily told the full story about Waterford's talent and potential.

"Over the years we've been losing games by one or two points, literally one score, I don't know how many times that's happened," he said. "There's a stat out there somewhere about the last few years, it's kind of crazy. There's a high number of games we've been losing by one or two points. If you turn a few of those over, it makes such a difference."

In March, Waterford finally got a win in the league, their first in the competition since 2021. They overcame London by 2-9 to 2-5.

"It was massive, it was massive just to take pressure off the shoulders and stuff like that," said The Nire man Ryan.

"It wasn't really said around the group beforehand, we didn't focus too much on it but we wanted the win. It took a lot of pressure off because we didn't want to be going through a season not winning games."

Beating Down in Newry this weekend is a big ask but Waterford will be at home to struggling Meath in Round 2 before playing Tipperary, whom they lost to in Munster last month by just four points, in Round 3.

"With the three teams going through out of four, if you can get one result, like, one result will nearly put you through," suggested Ryan.

"After the Tipp game in Munster, we took a bit of time off, went back and played with the club for a bit, got back in then with Waterford and there's been a few new guys brought in from the U-20s. The whole thing feels fresh, feels new, feels really energised to be honest."