'Hard to faze' Munster-winning Clare minors, says O'Connell 

It is shaping up to be a special week for Clare hurling at Tom Semple’s field.

On Monday night, the county’s U20 side overcame Tipperary to progress to the Munster final.

On Tuesday night, it was the turn of the Clare minors. Brian O’Connell’s young charges turned over Cork to secure the county’s fifth-ever Munster crown at this age-grade.

On Saturday coming, the seniors play Waterford. A third victory there would put the county in a very strong position for a top-three finish in the Munster round-robin.

“We talked in the dressing room before the match that it could be a really, really special week for Clare hurling after the U20s being here on Monday night and winning their semi-final. We are delighted we have helped to get it off to a good start,” said Clare minor boss O’Connell.

He didn’t spare the praise. This was a supreme collective effort. Ten different scorers reflect as much.

“The boys in the second half, particularly, were just magnificent. Worked so hard. Dug really deep. Picked off their scores when they needed to. Really glad that we got our hands on the trophy. Some powerful displays all over the field.

“It is hard to faze them. They take it all in their stride. They’ve confidence in themselves and confidence in what they are at and how they want to play. When they click and get into their stride, they are a joy to watch. Just really delighted for them."

Having lost last year’s final to Tipp, of which there were survivors in Mark Sheedy, Eoghan Gunning, James Hegarty, Matthew O’Halloran, and Michael Collins, to come back 12 months later and go one better “is a really massive step in their development”, added O’Connell.

“Sport can be cruel sometimes. We know from last year what it is like to lose a Munster final. It really strengthened their character.

“They have done a good bit of work with Paul Flanagan from the Clare senior team in terms of how to relax, play in the moment, and concentrate on the here and now, as opposed to any outside factors or anything that can throw them off their job at hand.

“All the coaches that have worked with these lads deserve massive credit, be that at schools level or Ger O’Connell who had them at U16s last year, because when they came into us there was little work to do with them because they were so well coached through the U14, U15, and U16 grade.”