'No fighting and no red cards' - Paudie Clifford reveals advice from mom Ellen

Ellen Clifford was remembered as “a woman of great character and strength’ by her son Paudie at her funeral mass in Fossa Parish Church on Tuesday.

Mrs Clifford (nee O’Shea) is the mother of Kerry footballers David and Paudie Clifford, daughter Shelly, and wife of Dermot Clifford, the former referee and vice-chairman of Fossa GAA club.

Just turned 60, she died on Saturday after battling illness for some time. She is originally from Ballymacelligott, where she hailed from a strong GAA family. She was in Croke Park with her family for Kerry’s 38th All-Ireland title last July and again earlier this year for Fossa’s maiden All-Ireland Club JFC final success against Stewartstown Harps.

Paudie described his mother as a ‘typical GAA mom’ and he revealed her advice before her children took the field for any game.

“She was typical of so many GAA moms throughout the country. She was in the background but her role was so crucial. We’ve had happy days but there was obviously a lot of bad days, a few cards and things like that. It was never our fault (in her eyes)!

"Before we’d play a match she’d always say, ‘No fighting and stay on the field’! It just shows her passion for all things GAA and it’s just such a beautiful legacy to leave us. I can’t imagine playing for Fossa and not having her down there watching. She went to every single game.”

He spoke of her love for her native Ballymac but also of her adopted home of Fossa where she had lived for 30 years.

Despite her illness she had recently gone to watch Fossa play Renard even though neither of her two sons were involved.

Paudie spoke of the “special bond” Ellen had with her father Pat and also with her daughter Shelly.

Ellen worked in the Department of Justice and Paudie said she worked long hours to make sure her children had everything they needed.

“She often did overtime until 9pm. We used be waiting for her to come home. Dad was a bit stricter we thought!”

Paudie commended the support his mother got from the local community, their neighbours and the Palliative Care Unit.

One of the symbols brought to the altar at the beginning of mass was a token Ellen received for making over 100 blood donations and Paudie said this showed she was always looking to help others.

“She was a very strong and resilient person. She always wanted to help others, she always looked out for others. You can only give blood four times a year and that just shows she was doing it for over 25 years. That just shows her commitment to helping others.”

Kerry's David Clifford leads his team during the parade in Limerick last Sunday

Paudie also thanked the GAA community for their help and support.

“Obviously we have our rivalries and disagreements with different clubs but when something like this happens the GAA just comes together and becomes one big family.

“I’m just so happy that you were our mom and for everything you did for us and I can’t believe we won’t ever see you smile again. We all love you, you’re going to be missed by so many people. Thanks, mom.”

Paudie and David were part of the Kerry team which defeated Clare on Sunday in the Munster football final and their father Dermot paid tribute to Kerry manager Jack O’Connor and the Kerry management team for how they handled the situation.

“I’d like to thank Paudie and David and the entire Kerry team and Jack O’Connor and the backroom team for the way they treated them on Sunday. I’d never said this before - and I’m only saying it the once! - we were just so proud of what ye did. The way ye played was the greatest tribute ye could pay to your mother.”