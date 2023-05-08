Declan O'Keeffe: Another superb performance from the best keeper in the country right now

Shane Ryan’s performance on Sunday as Kerry secured their 84th Munster football crown was further proof he is the top number one in the country, according to two-time All Star Declan O'Keeffe.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner’s Gaelic football podcast, O’Keeffe said Ryan has been a leading star for Kerry in recent years. O’Keeffe won two All-Irelands with the Kingdom during his playing career and previously worked with Clare and Roscommon as goalkeeper coach.

“It is a tough one. So many are improving. I look at Niall Morgan, Rory Beggan, we talked about Ethan Rafferty. You’d be talking about Stephen Cluxton obviously the last 20 years, he started as I was finishing and has been absolutely tremendous. He hasn’t been there the last couple of years.

“I would say Shane Ryan. I’m very impressed with him today. His kicking was excellent. His long kicking, the trajectory of his kicks are superb. I go back to the 2019 drawn final against Dublin. When Dublin were in their pomp. When they pressed they went heavy and he got 100% on his kickout that day. That day we could and probably should have won.

“He has evolved even from that and he can play ball out the field but Kerry choose not to do that. I thought he was imperious. Two super saves from Podge and Ronan Lanigan in the second half. I know it probably didn’t matter at the time, but he still stood up and made the stops, he doesn’t get credit for that either. He makes some superb saves. Call me a biased Rathmore Kerry man but I’d put him in.”

Ryan collected his first All-Star in 2022, seeing off competition from Rafferty and Evan Comerford. Former Mayo player and manager James Horan pointed to how the position has changed in recent years as a crucial factor when selecting a standout goalkeeper.

“Interesting question. You talk about Rory Beggan and these guys, their kickouts and distribution, point scoring there is a lot of them there. I am classic shot stopper. There are almost different goalkeepers now. I don’t think Declan is too far off with how Shane has developed. Up in Mayo, Colm Reape has had a very good year, but it is his first year. He had an unbelievable league final.

“Shaun Patton, Niall Morgan. The first thing I think of is their kickouts and distribution, how good that is. Some of them aren’t as good shot stoppers as Declan and keepers from previous eras. In Gaelic football, the kickout is massive. In today’s game you won’t be a goalkeeper unless you have a short, medium, long. A short back lift with the right trajectory and right speed. No matter how good you are as a shot stopper, you won’t play unless you have that.”