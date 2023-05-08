Four biggest opening games of the Sam Maguire Cup will be streamed on GAAGO

Kerry v Mayo and Galway v Tyrone will be on the streaming service with no other football match being televised that weekend.
NOT ON TV: The four biggest games over the first two weekends of the Sam Maguire Cup round-robin stages, including Kerry v Mayo and Galway v Tyrone, will be streamed on GAAGO. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 10:25
John Fogarty

The four biggest games over the first two weekends of the Sam Maguire Cup round-robin stages, including Kerry v Mayo and Galway v Tyrone, will be streamed on GAAGO.

It had been agreed prior to the Munster winners being drawn at home to Mayo and the Connacht champions entertaining Tyrone that the two most attractive matches would be shown on GAAGO on May 20/21. There are no other football matches being televised that weekend.

As the provincial senior hurling championship returns to television screens on May 20 and 21 for the first time in three weeks in the form of Kilkenny v Dublin on Saturday and Clare v Cork and Limerick v Tipperary on Sunday, there are no more available TV slots as per RTÉ’s agreement with the GAA.

While the two most appealing Sam Maguire Cup on May 27/28, Dublin v Cork/Roscommon and Derry/Armagh against Monaghan being the likely pick-ups, will also be shown on GAAGO as RTÉ have committed a second successive Sunday to live hurling, which marks the conclusion of the group stages of the provincial championships.

Just two of the five Munster SHC round robin games thus far have been broadcasted on TV – Limerick v Waterford and Cork v Waterford. Including the May 21 matches, a further three round robin fixtures will be televised as well as the Munster final. By the end of the group stages, all 10 matches will have been available live via RTÉ or GAAGO, an even split between the two.

Some of the dates and times for Sam Maguire Cup Group A featuring Kerry, Dublin/Louth, Mayo and Cork and Group B comprising Galway, Derry/Armagh, Tyrone and Westmeath could be released by the Central Competitions Control Committee later today.

