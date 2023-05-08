Four biggest opening games of the Sam Maguire Cup will be streamed on GAAGO

The four biggest games over the first two weekends of the Sam Maguire Cup round-robin stages, including Kerry v Mayo and Galway v Tyrone, will be streamed on GAAGO.

It had been agreed prior to the Munster winners being drawn at home to Mayo and the Connacht champions entertaining Tyrone that the two most attractive matches would be shown on GAAGO on May 20/21. There are no other football matches being televised that weekend.