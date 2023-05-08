Éamonn Fitzmaurice: The Clifford spirit comes from both sides of the house

Ellen Clifford was on every Kerry person's mind as we headed to the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday for the Munster Final. All talk of the match was secondary and there was a genuine sadness in the air. Everyone feels so sorry for the popular family. When news broke on Saturday evening of Ellen’s passing I knew the lads would probably insist on playing. I would not be surprised if their Mom had requested it.

They are the definition of a GAA family. Their dad Dermot played with Derrynane, was a referee and is now hugely involved in his adopted home club of Fossa, where he was chairman and is currently vice chairman. He oversaw the journey to county, Munster and All Ireland junior champions, with Ellen with him every step of the way. I have known him for many years and when the lads came on the scene I associated them with him, without knowing their mother.

Ellen was from another GAA mad family, the O’Sheas from Ballymacelligot and was equally as fanatical and knowledgeable as Dermot, if not more so. The dignity and strength that she has displayed in recent times were truly remarkable. It also showed me that Paudie, David and Shelly brought that incredible spirit that they possess from both sides of the house.

There were so many poignant moments during and after the match yesterday, Paudie’s skyward glance after his goal, particularly so. I was very impressed with how well Seanie O’Shea spoke after the game. The sense of the bond within the squad was strong and it is clear that David and Paudie’s teammates and friends are going to mind them and support them over the coming days and months. And that is more important that any cups or championships.

With regard to the match itself Kerry did what they had to do, and impressed in doing so. Clearly they have gone up through the gears as the All-Ireland series peeps over the horizon, with a rested and primed Mayo in town in a fortnight. They looked very sharp, both in movement and with ball in hand. Their workrate all over the pitch was top class forcing Clare into mistakes. This started from the front and was epitomised by Tony Brosnan who forced a few turnovers and celebrated them more than his scores, illustrating the importance and value that is being placed on them.

By the final whistle, Kerry had scored 3-6 from Clare turnovers. Some of these were unforced and are something I’m sure Colm Collins will work on for the next day out. The top teams will kill you on those cheap mistakes, but that total will please Jack O’Connor and is always a good metric to measure a team's genuine appetite.

Kerry’s accuracy when in possession was excellent, except for the final shot, on a number of occasions, which straight away is a work-on for Killarney. They did tidy up in the second half and had an overall shooting accuracy of 66%, which they will still look to push northwards next day out. At times Jack was visibly annoyed with some of the finishing. Some wonderful football was undone by the finish. The great Dublin team in their pomp never passed up these opportunities. Jack wants to take this Kerry team to similar levels and that degree of ruthlessness still needs sharpening. From now on is the time for that though.

However, it is important to acknowledge that some of the forward play was mesmerising. The two Cliffords, Seanie O’Shea and Tony Brosnan in particular excelled. The handling, speed of thought, accuracy and decision-making was excellent.

DELIVERED AGAIN: David Clifford of Kerry, right, celebrates with teammate Tom O'Sullivan. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

When they play like this they are very hard to defend against. All of the goals had special elements to them but what stood out for me was the consistent accuracy in their skills and the composure of the final finishes. Contrast this with the two goal chances that Clare had, and missed.

Further positives for Kerry were Dylan Casey’s performance on his first championship start, getting good game time into Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Stephen O’Brien and Paul Murphy doesn’t look to be too far away as he did a vigorous workout before the game. Shane Ryan’s kickouts were outstanding, winning 92% of them which resulted in 1-7 of Kerry’s total. He also made two good saves when called into action.

The one major fly in the ointment was Jason Foley’s injury at the end of the match. It highlighted a problem that all teams are going to face over the coming weeks. Intense championship games coming thick and fast will lead to soft tissue injuries. The issue for players is that the timeframe is so tight between games that it is going to be extremely difficult to recover in time.

Foley looked to have damaged the top of his hamstring, or his glute, neither of which would be good. He would be a massive loss to Kerry were he to be ruled out for any period of time. He is the undisputed number three and he continues to go from strength to strength, and critically there is no ready-made replacement.

It could, against a certain type of player, Aidan O’Shea for example, necessitate the relocation of Tadhg Morley. Morley’s importance as the sweeper from centre back last season is well documented so the knock-on effects of any Foley injury would be disruptive at best.

While the two provincial finals were disappointing as spectacles, were one-sided and had a combined attendance of less than 25,000, I am looking forward to the rest of the championship with optimism. This is why we have the Tailteann Cup and the All-Ireland series. Teams of similar ability will be playing each other more regularly. Hammerings like yesterday should be infrequent.

Clare and Sligo are both in groups where they will fancy taking a scalp that can prolong their season. They will both target their home game in the group. Both sides will have learned some hard lessons, that if absorbed can help them going forward. We have had some great matches in the championship already this summer and I think that trend will continue. For Kerry the season really starts this morning.

To win back-to-back All-Irelands they have to win six or seven matches over the next 12 weeks. They are coming at the right time and they will take stopping.

Credit to Johnny Bradley and RTÉ for the statistics.