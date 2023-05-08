Joyce: ‘I know it is a huge debate in Galway for some people but not for us’

From the jump this season Padraic Joyce has maintained they would be going all out to win a Connacht title. That mission was accomplished with ease in McHale Park as they cruised past Sligo by 14 points.

“We're very pleased,” Joyce said post-match. “We put a lot of work into it to try and win Connacht and we have now. It's great to defend the title. We haven't done that in Galway, believe it or not, for 20 odds years since 2002 and 2003. It is great to win it.

“I know we won it comfortably enough in the end but the most pleasing part of it is that the players' performance didn't drop from first minute to last.”

The performance was built on Joyce’s successful U20 All-Ireland winning side. Jack Glynn, Johnny McGrath, Matthew Tierney, Paul Kelly, Cathal Sweeney, Tomo Culhane and Cian Hernon all played n the Connacht final having lined out in the U20 decider in 2020. Sean Fitzgerald was also in the squad and Patrick Kelly would be if not for injury.

“I’m a huge advocate for young players coming in. Sean Purcell told me one time that if you are good enough, you are old enough no matter what age you are. We’ve had lads on the panel previously for four or five years and some lads left the panel because they weren’t contributing. Whereas if a young fella comes in, he is going to give you huge ambition and huge energy. You see Johnny McGrath and them fellas today, they’re already in the mix in Galway. They know what it takes to win All-Ireland titles at underage.”

Between the sticks, Connor Gleeson returned with Bernard Power on the bench. For Joyce the situation is simple. They have two good options. It is the same as any other selection call.

“We’re not making our mind up; we have two top class keepers. I know it’s a huge debate in Galway for some people but not for us.

“We had Connor in goal all year long and, believe it or not, Connor actually twigged his back in the warm-up before the final last year so we’re not going to leave ourselves short this year where, God forbid, Connor had to not play the final last year, we’d have had to put in James Keane who hadn’t kicked a ball all year.

“We’re trying to get as much game into guys as we can. There’s no guarantee Connor will be in goal the next day. It’s up to the way he trains the next two weeks.

“Both of them are good keepers. I don’t mind who is in goal.”

Meanwhile, a disappointed Tony McEntee said he felt there was more in his team than what they showed on Sunday. While the county came to Castlebar on a high after their U20s overcame Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final, that is of little help right now to the Sligo seniors.

“The U20 success was brilliant and everybody loves that bit of buoyancy it is creating for us,” said McEntee.

“But the truth is, in our dressing room, they probably don’t think about the U20s at the minute.

“They are disappointed in themselves, disappointed because they knew there was more in them and maybe didn’t show enough of themselves out there today. U20s is brilliant, very pleased for the 20s, they are a brilliant outfit and hopefully they win the final now against Kildare. But on our own we need to stand up and that is what we need to do now.”