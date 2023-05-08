Collins ‘happy enough’ to escape with Páirc point

Having fallen behind by five points in both halves, Patrick Collins was dwelling on the positives and a championship point well earned by Cork.

“It was a game where we were happy to come out of with a point,” the goalkeeper said.

“We had a few lull moments throughout the game but overall we’re happy enough. We’ll park it, like we did last week, and move on to two weeks’ time against Clare.

“We started well with the goal and then had a patch where we let them come back into it. We went a few points down again in the second half but we showed good character and good lads came off the bench and saw us through.”

Collins played his part, emulating Nickie Quaid’s block on Seamus Harnedy in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final when he was in the right place to deny Seamus Callanan what was looking like a goalbound shot in the first minute of additional time. Callanan recovered to send over a point but it was a crucial intervention.

“There was little time to think about our goals and on the other end, I had to do a job and get a flick off Séamus Callanan as well. There’s not much time you get, thinking about what happened a minute before, it was about the next ball and going again.

“I suppose it’s just natural instinct and seeing the danger. I saw Damien (Cahalane) coming across and once the hand pass went to Séamus Callanan, I had to go, I made a decision and went.

“They’re moments that happen in training anyway, every night you go training you’re kind of taking moments like tonight and hoping you can carry them into the match, then. I was happy enough with it, that’s what I’m there to do really, it’s my job.”

Top-of-the-table Cork now go to Ennis where two points would give them a credible chance of qualifying from the Munster SHC. “We’re not thinking about leaderboards or having home games or away games, it’s just one game at a time.

“We’re away to Clare in two weeks’ time, we’ll go in to training on Tuesday night and focus on that. It’s all we can do, really.”

After two games in six days, the 15-day break will come as a relief to Cork but Collins isn’t bothered.

“From a goalkeeper’s perspective, I don’t mind the quick turnaround, though outfield lads might think differently. I love it, one game last weekend and straight into another one this weekend. At this time of year, you just want to play games.”