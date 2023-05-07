Clifford brothers start in Kerry's Munster final clash with Clare

David and Paudie Clifford, whose mother Ellen passed away earlier this weekend, both start for Kerry in today's Munster SFC final.
The brothers took full part in the county’s pre-game warm-up, with David, who is Kerry captain this season, leading the team out from the dressing room. Following a few players behind was older brother Paudie.
David is selected at full-forward, Paudie at left half-forward.
Kerry selector Mike Quirke, in a pre-match television interview, said the two brothers chose to involve themselves in today’s Munster final.
"There's been no expectation on them but their wish, and their families’ wish was that they take a part."
Ellen Clifford's passing came after a long battle with illness. She is originally from Ballymacelligott and herself hails from a strong GAA family.
She was in Croke Park with her family for Kerry’s 38th All-Ireland title last July and again earlier this year for Fossa’s maiden All-Ireland Club JFC final success against Stewartstown Harps.
A minute's silence was observed before today's final.
Also remembered was Miriam Power, mother of Tipperary senior football manager David and wife of former county treasurer Michael.