Clifford brothers start in Kerry's Munster final clash with Clare

David and Paudie Clifford lost their mother Ellen on Saturday, but both are present with the Kerry team at TUS Gaelic Grounds. 
Clifford brothers start in Kerry's Munster final clash with Clare

'THEIR WISH': David Clifford, left, and Paudie Clifford of Kerry before the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 15:36
Eoghan Cormican

David and Paudie Clifford, whose mother Ellen passed away earlier this weekend, both start for Kerry in today's Munster SFC final.

The brothers took full part in the county’s pre-game warm-up, with David, who is Kerry captain this season, leading the team out from the dressing room. Following a few players behind was older brother Paudie.

David is selected at full-forward, Paudie at left half-forward.

Kerry selector Mike Quirke, in a pre-match television interview, said the two brothers chose to involve themselves in today’s Munster final.

"There's been no expectation on them but their wish, and their families’ wish was that they take a part."

Ellen Clifford's passing came after a long battle with illness. She is originally from Ballymacelligott and herself hails from a strong GAA family. 

She was in Croke Park with her family for Kerry’s 38th All-Ireland title last July and again earlier this year for Fossa’s maiden All-Ireland Club JFC final success against Stewartstown Harps.

A minute's silence was observed before today's final. 

Also remembered was Miriam Power, mother of Tipperary senior football manager David and wife of former county treasurer Michael.

More in this section

Sean Kelly lifts the trophy 7/5/2023 Tierney haul helps Galway sweep aside Sligo to secure back-to-back Connacht titles
Antrim v Kilkenny - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 Martin Keoghan hat-trick helps Kilkenny overpower Antrim
Offaly v Laois - Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1 Faithful book McDonagh Cup final spot with win over Kerry
<p>Sligo manager Paul Henry celebrates with Dylan McLoughlin after their EirGrid All-Ireland GAA Under 20 Football Championship semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Evan Logan</p>

'It’s huge, huge for Sligo football' - boss Henry hails landmark win over Kingdom

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd