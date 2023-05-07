Mason makes his case to restore Spurs values

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Kane 45+1) Crystal Palace 0

HARRY KANE is not the only local lad whose future is the subject of fevered speculation, now that his fellow former Tottenham trainee Ryan Mason is making a case for taking over the reins on a full-time basis.

Kane's goal on the stroke of half-time meant Mason got his first win in his second spell as interim head coach of the club where he made his name as a player, breaking into the first team alongside the England captain under Mauricio Pochettino for nine years.

Daniel Levy is considering a number of continental coaches to take over, after the ultimately doomed appointments of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte failed to bring the club silverware.

And while the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Xabi Alonso and Arne Slot are discussed, the solution could be under Levy's nose, certainly if Mason continues to show the bold decision-making and tactical nous that saw off Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Mason dropped the experienced Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic and reverted to an innovative and fluid formation, starting with a 4-4-2 shape while defending, but reverting to 3-4-3 in attack. It resulted in a win that put Spurs back in contention for a place in Europe, as well as their first clean sheet in the league since beating Chelsea 2-0 on February 26.

Hodgson, who as England manager gave Mason his international debut in 2015, admitted Palace struggled against Tottenham's tactics, and Kane also praised his close friend.

“Full credit to Ryan for making those decisions,” said Kane.

“It was his first proper week of training and preparation, and we changed the system, going 4-4-2 without the ball, and then doing what we’re used to in a 3-4-3 with the ball.

“I thought we controlled large spells of the game and really pleased we won and kept a clean sheet.”

Mason has put his hat in the ring for the job full-time and Kane said: “I think we’re all behind him. We know the club is in a situation that I spoke about, needing to getting some of our values back. I feel like Ryan brings all those attributes.

“He’s been here through the academy, he knows what it’s like as a fan, he knows what it’s like to play here. With that attitude and that desire, he brings great enthusiasm to the coaching role here.

“Ultimately it will be down to the chairman and the club what they decide.

“But for these three games, we’re fully behind him to try to improve and to try to win and see what happens.”

Kane's future is also up in the air. The 29-year-old will have just a year left on his contract this summer, and if he decides against extending it, could leave on a free transfer in 13 months' time.

Levy would like to keep him, as would any new manager, but there is no shortage of willing buyers if Spurs decide to cash in this summer, while his transfer value will still be high.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are both keen to sign Kane, who broke more records on Saturday, moving clear of Wayne Rooney as the Premier League's second highest scorer, on 209 goals, and becoming the first player to score at least 100 goals both home and away in the Premier League. His powerful header in first-half stoppage time was his tenth such goal this season, beating Duncan Ferguson's previous record of nine headed goals in the 1997-98 season.

Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says the club need to do all they keen to keep him. “He is one of those players who will be in the record books for a very long time. It is important for Harry to understand he has a big responsibility here, and also I think the club has a responsibility to make sure the scenario for him is the best possible one."

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Forster 7; Emerson Royal 8, Romero 7, Lenglet 6 (Dier 89), Davies 7; Porro 7, Skipp 8, Hojbjerg 7; Richarlison 6 (Kulusevski 81), Kane 9, Son 7 (Danjuma 89)

C PALACE (4-3-3): Johnstone 7; Ward 6, Andersen 7, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6; Doucoure 6, Eze 6, Schlupp 6 (Hughes 74); Olise 7, Ayew 5 (Edouard 84), Zaha 7.

Referee: Darren England 7/10