Munster classics on course to break hurling championship attendance records

After surpassing the 100,000 mark on Saturday at Pairc Ui Choimh, this year’s Munster senior hurling championship is well on its way to breaking attendance and gate receipts records.

With an aggregate attendance of 134,567 across the first half of the round-robin championship, an average crowd of 26,913 per game, this year’s round robin is set to smash the previous best figure of 237,000 for the group stage in 2019. Including that year’s final, over 280,000 went to Munster SHC matches.