Liam Cahill: Tipp following need to 'start believing in this team'

Liam Cahill has called on the Tipperary public to “start believing in this team” and turn out in their droves in Thurles on May 21.

The blue and gold following has been humble at the games in Ennis and here in Cork but Cahill is trusting another admirable performance will convince fans to turn up in force in FBD Semple Stadium when they face Limerick next.

Asked if he would have been happy with three points from the opening two away games at the outset of the provincial championship, Cahill said: “With two minutes to go, I would have taken a point for definite.

"Three points, this could be a valuable point before this round-robin is over.

"We are very happy to get something out of Cork, to come to a full Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the Cork supporters behind the team the way they were, they were exceptional today, and in fairness to the small Tipp following they were brilliant as well.

“We were outnumbered today but the small Tipp following were exceptional, and I hope the Tipp following will now start believing in this team and pack out Thurles for when Limerick visit in two weeks' time.”

Cahill paid tribute to the manner in which Cork stayed in the game.

“Cork were exceptional as well, they never went away all day. We kicked on at certain stages and you could say we were nearly there. But really when you’re playing Cork you’re never there. You have that feeling on the sideline that you could be hit with something.

“Look, when you give away four goals you probably don’t deserve to win a game either. Glad to get the draw and a point gained that’s the way we’re thinking.”

Cahill hailed Alan Tynan’s display – “I am delighted for him the way he is going” – and rued Jason Forde’s hamstring injury in scoring his first-half point.

“When you get hamstring injuries now, you are three weeks at least.

“We’ll get in behind that tomorrow and Monday but unfortunately the intensity of this championship and with the games coming so rapid a hamstring injury, while it wouldn’t have been a big injury in the past, is nearly a massive blow now when they come because you can miss three weeks of this championship and the whole thing could be over.”