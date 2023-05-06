Nothing to separate old rivals Cork and Tipp in Munster SHC thriller 

CORK 4-19 TIPPERARY 2-25

Honours even and deservedly so after another Munster SHC game of epic proportions in front of an enthralled 36,765 Páirc Uí Chaoimh crowd.

Having led for the majority of the game, Tipperary may have more reason to be upset with a result that means the pair top the table, Cork ahead on score difference.

At the same time, they could have lost Ronan Maher and Cathal Barrett to red cards and the excellent Mark Kehoe scored a dubious second-half point.

Behind 2-6 to 0-14 at half-time, Cork had just squared the game when Gearóid O’Connor raised a green flag for Tipperary in the 46th minute.

Found by Noel McGrath, O’Connor took his time and the tackle before beating Patrick Collins.

Tipperary were five points up midway through the half and again in the 64th minute when Conor Lehane struck Cork’s third goal, although there was a question of a square ball.

Tim O’Mahony and Patrick Horgan followed it with points and Cork were level and had the momentum.

However, Mark Kehoe responded with a goal in the 67th minute and while Horgan then sent over his second 65.

Seamus Kennedy had Tipperary three ahead once more only for substitute Brian Hayes to register Cork’s fourth goal to restore parity after Shane Kingston squared the ball to him.

After being blocked by Collins as he unwound for goal, Seamus Callanan compensated with an additional time point, but Kingston tied it up once again.

A late John McGrath free tailed wide and finally the stadium could breathe.

Feasting on Tipperary’s medium puck-outs, Cork were rollicking at the outset and had 1-2 to their names by the fifth minute.

Horgan (wide) and Brian Roche (blocked) had sniffs of goal before Declan Dalton made the most of a Tipperary restart failing to go to its intended target, soloing through and batting the sliotar to the net.

NO QUARTER GIVEN: Tempers flare between Cork and Tipperary. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Tipperary were trading scores via Jason Forde frees but marked their first from play in the 10th minute through Kennedy, who was operating in midfield, and were level by the 13th minute when Forde posted a point but damaged his hamstring in the process and needed to be replaced.

A Horgan free pushed Cork one ahead but Tipperary then hit the hosts for six points in succession. O’Connor, taking over free-taking duties, sent over a couple while the workhorses of Kennedy and Alan Tynan added three between them.

Tipperary were six up when they were ripped open again, this time by Robbie O’Flynn who took too many steps but did well to absorb the challenges prior to scoring his goal.

Like Forde though, it was costly as he was hurt in the process and Shane Kingston came in for him.

Mark Kehoe sent over Tipperary’s 14th and final point of the half to give Liam Cahill’s side a merited two-point edge at the turnaround.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-8, 5 frees, 2 65s); D. Dalton (0-1 free), C. Lehane (1-1 each); R. O’Flynn, B. Hayes (1-0 each); S. Harnedy, S. Kingston (0-3 each); C. Lehane, D. Fitzgibbon, T. O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: M. Kehoe (1-4); G. O’Connor (1-3, 0-3 frees); J. Forde (3 frees), A. Tynan (0-4 each); J. Morris, S. Kennedy (0-3 each); S. Ryan, C. Stakelum, N. McGrath, S. Callanan (0-1 each).

CORK: P. Collins; N. O’Leary (c), D. Cahalane, G. Mellerick; R. Downey, C. Joyce, E. Downey; B. Roche, T. McConnell; D. Dalton, S. Harnedy, S. Barrett; D. Fitzgibbon, P. Horgan, R. O’Flynn.

Subs for Cork: S. Kingston for R. O’Flynn (inj 35+2); C. Lehane for S. Barrett (43); T. O’Mahony for E. Downey (49); L. Meade for B. Roche (56); C. Cahalane for C. Joyce (temp 59-62); B. Hayes for S. Harnedy (68).

TIPPERARY: B. Hogan; M. Breen, C. Barrett, J. Ryan; D. McCormack, B. O’Mara, R. Maher; S. Kennedy, C. Stakelum; N. McGrath, G. O’Connor, A. Tynan; J. Forde, S. Ryan, J. Morris.

Subs for Tipperary: M. Kehoe for J. Forde (inj 16); C. Bowe for S. Ryan (h-t); J. McGrath for G. O’Connor (54); E. Heffernan for C. Stakelum (62); S. Callanan for C. Bowe (69).

Referee: P. O’Dwyer (Carlow).