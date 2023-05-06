Neil Ewing: A huge opportunity for Sligo to get comfortable being uncomfortable

Provincial final week. Special, genuinely special.

In 1889 Tipp defeated Cork 0-3 to 0-2 in the first Munster final. In 1901 the inaugural Connacht final saw Mayo defeat Galway 2-4 to 0-3.

One hundred and twenty-plus years of journeys, celebrations, devastations and no doubt outcries about the standard of football. Most importantly a great history of getting one over your nearest and dearest sporting neighbours. That primal, sporting, begrudgery remains a key strength of the GAA.

We would do well to remember three important things regarding these special competitions. Sports across the world would only love to have competitions with such heritage and storied histories. We love “championship football”, there are only six tangible trophies on offer to championship winners, preserve them. Much more competitive provincial championship football is possible. The equality of standards can be much better, with progressive longer-term interventions.

Provincial final week in a county with sights set on Sam Maguire. Mundane, I imagine? Provincial final week in a county unused to silverware. Brilliant. A buzz to match All-Ireland final week in some of the luckier counties.

Flags on cars, flags on houses, silly roadside signs. Questions, yes questions about Sligo football. Questions from people who may not be fully aware of the colours of their local club. Daft questions but enjoyable. Enjoyable as, for a majority of inter-county footballers across the country, their sporting sacrifices go unheralded. Daft questions are much better than scorn or sympathy.

Sligo face Galway in Sunday’s Connacht final. A repeat of the 2007 decider which Sligo won. It's the fifth final in 17 years for Sligo. Reasonable for a small rural county, particularly one where the main population centre is widely referred to as a 'soccer town'. But we should be doing better. We want to do better. We are taking steps to do better. A Connacht minor championship win in 2021 has seen many of these players progress to U20 teams who have won back-to-back provincial titles in 2022 and 2023.

These wins have injected life into the game locally. New GAA families are being created from the great memories created on the journey with these young men. Some trees planted years ago are now bearing these nice fruits. But to be consistently competitive and relevant at senior level, Sligo needs a forest. A decade-plus of sustained underage success that will produce enough players to lift the club scene and drip-feed three or four impactful new faces into a senior team each year.

See Roscommon.

Expectations have increased. Some more enthusiastic supporters suggest senior provincial titles are now imminent. One question is outstanding though: Is this a nice once-off crop or have enough trees planted to ensure a deep forest is only a few springs away?

For an example of the fallacy of over-reliance on isolated talent, we don't have to look far. Our 2015 minor team won a Connacht Minor league and lost a replayed championship final. Thirteen of the team have worn the Sligo jersey in the senior championship. Conversely, I make it that five of the Galway team have done so. The difference between a county with the crop emerging from Division 4 eight years later and the county with the forest consistently at the top level - and now in regular All-Ireland conversations.

The more recent underage success of Sligo cannot be separated from Sunday’s final. The excitement around both squads is fuelling hope and hype. Hype in a county outside the established order is a positive thing. No siege mentalities or yerras.

The hype is in for an intriguing test over 24 hours this weekend, Kerry in the All-Ireland U20 semi-final on Saturday in Salthill and Galway on Sunday in Castlebar. This is where we want to be. This is where every Sligo kid should dream of showing their skills. This is the platform our current players have the chance to embrace.

The Under 20 wins come on top of a senior side ticking its own boxes. Promotion from Division 4? Tick. Silverware lifted in Croke Park? Tick. A run of nine consecutive wins. An end to an unnecessarily long wait for a Connacht final. A place in the Sam Maguire group stages secured.

But... Why is there always a but? Promotion was imperative at this stage of the players' and management group's evolution. Wicklow’s second-half performance in the league final offered all the indicators of a new team yet to build up the base conditioning Sligo have established since 2020.

London’s form has been poor, New York arrived in Markievicz Park with a level of nervousness which belied the ability of some of their players, allowing Sligo to establish an early stranglehold. The nine wins have been against Wicklow (twice), London (twice), Carlow, Waterford, Leitrim, Wexford and New York. Facing All-Ireland contenders on Sunday is a mammoth task for Sligo. Not insurmountable though.

They need to be aware the tactical approach that yielded nine consecutive wins has not been stress-tested. Knowledge is having a game plan that beats Division 4 opponents; wisdom is knowing it will need significant tweaks to be relevant against Division 1 high-fliers.

The Sligo players need to display a level of concentration and physicality above what lower-tier opponents will have prepared them for. What would be acceptable for Sligo? I played a lot of my football with Sligo in Division 3. We nearly won Connacht titles from there in 2010 and 2012 - nearly being the key word. The biggest regret of not playing regular Division 1 or 2 football is that it did not allow us maximise our potential. Most years we would face one of our illustrious neighbours in the Connacht Championship. We would lose but take so much from those games. The exposure to the physical and mental demands lifted training, analysis and mindsets.

This summer now presents a huge opportunity for Sligo. Four guaranteed games against higher-ranked opponents. An opportunity to get comfortable being uncomfortable. Sligo need to leave Castlebar with a performance that leaves them with lots to build on for the three games to come in the following month - technically, tactically, physically and psychologically.

So what does success look like for Sligo? Daniel Lyons working in tandem with Paul Kilcoyne to ensure a reliable stream of primary possession. Paul McNamara, Luke Towey and Finian Cawley exhausting themselves to provide the cover to prevent early deliveries inside, allowing Eddie McGuinness, Evan Lyons, Nathan Mullen and Brian Cox to make life horribly uncomfortable for Galway’s forwards.

Keelan Cawley reliably linking the play from back to front, Paul Conroy playing his quarter back role in reverse as he is tagged and nagged into frustration. Make this happen, for 65 mins. Take a two-point deficit after 69 mins. Then. Cian Lally powers through a tackle, Sean Carrabine steams off his shoulder and offloads to Niall Murphy who passes across the square for Paddy O’Connor to palm home.

A bouncing black sea streaming onto McHale Park...