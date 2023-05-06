'He is 24/7, 365 days a year hurling' - Cork hurlers enjoying fresh perspective from Donal O'Rourke

The new voice in the Cork dressing room is not Pat Ryan’s. It’s an old Sars teammate of his that is bringing the necessary bit of unfamiliarity - and the unexpected.

New manager and new voice should not be confused as one and the same. It’s a very small number of current Cork hurlers who didn’t work with Ryan either during his two years as selector/coach under Kieran Kingston - 2016 and ‘17 - or the more recent two years he did as U20 manager.

Ryan’s right-hand man, and coach, for the back-to-back All-Ireland winning U20 campaigns was Donal O’Mahony. He too was in the background for Kingston’s first coming. He then served as selector during John Meyler’s premiership in 2018 and ‘19.

All that digested, neither does he qualify as a new voice.

Ryan’s U20 and now senior selectors Wayne Sherlock, Brendan Coleman, and Fergal Condon do offer a set of fresh faces to the panel’s older cohort. But when it came to picking a coach, Ryan knew the importance of finding a previously unheard voice that articulated a “different view”.

Donal O’Rourke was a left-field choice simply because his Eircode will not take you to a Cork address. Non-natives residing in the county’s hurling set-up are a rarity.

O’Rourke is not a complete outsider, mind. As our colleague John Fogarty sketched out last week, this son of Cappoquin transferred to Sarsfields in the mid-2000s when work commitments took him to Cork city. It was there he first ran into Ryan.

“I became very friendly with him through that,” said Ryan of their early relationship as club and teammates.

“When Donal started coaching, we’d be on the phone talking and we had great discussions about it. He is just mad for it, really. He is 24/7, 365 days a year hurling.”

Ryan wasn’t the only one O’Rourke was bouncing ideas off when he moved onto the sideline.

Chatting to Therese O’Callaghan of this parish two years ago, the then Galway camogie coach said his involvement up west stemmed from the friendship he had built up with Galway manager Cathal Murray when O’Rourke was looking after Waterford in 2018 and ‘19.

The pair, said O’Rourke, were regularly in touch to swap and share training field approaches.

O’Rourke was double jobbing while spinning to and from Galway in 2021. As well as coaching the county to All-Ireland glory, he had a strong hand in Erin’s Own pushing eventual champions Midleton all the way in the Cork hurling quarter-final.

Last year, he was involved with De La Salle in Waterford and Dicksboro in Kilkenny.

He’s been around. Learned and evolved as he went. Every county he worked in served to broaden his knowledge base and deepen his education.

“It gave us something outside the box,” Ryan said O’Rourke this week. “If you look at where we are geographically situated, not many of our coaches are outside the county, whereas if you go to Tipperary or Kilkenny, they have coaches everywhere.

“I thought we needed a fella that could bring a more rounded view of what was going on in other counties because, as I said, I don’t know how many fellas we have outside the county that are coaching. Eoin Cadogan is in Dungarvan. I’m not sure if there are many more. It is a huge issue that we don’t have [lads coaching elsewhere].

“Frank Flannery, a fella I’d have been very friendly with, has been to loads of places. He’s often said to me, ‘gway outside the county and learn something new’. He is right. He was a better coach when he came back from Oulart the Ballagh.

“You are meeting different people. It gives you a different perspective of what other hurling people are talking about because they are the people you are coming up against.”

This Cork management is hardly four months down the road. Long enough, though, for the players to be fully bought in to what O’Rourke is preaching and practicing.

“I’d say 99% had never worked with Donal before this year, but most fellas would say he is one of the best coaches we have ever played under,” Cork captain Sean O’Donoghue told this writer in February.

“His explaining through drills, his explaining of why we are doing certain drills. The variation too. We have been training for three months now and I don’t think we have done the same drill twice.”

Niall O’Leary hums the same tune. The corner-back is enjoying the thoroughness and yet unpredictability of O’Rourke’s coaching.

“Some of the stuff he's bringing to the team has been brilliant. There are new drills every single night. There's a fierce variety. It's something that fellas really enjoy.”

As for the playing identity Ryan and O’Rourke are attempting to implement and imprint, there was certainly a greater directness to Cork’s hurling against Waterford. Then again, half-backs Robert Downey and the unmarked Ciarán Joyce were hardly going to go lateral or short when there was so much unattended green grass in front of them to hit.

Last Sunday was open. Cork hurlers have thrived in such an environment since day dot. Tipp will test the county’s progress under voices new and less so.

“Our job is to get the lads behind us and get momentum,” Ryan remarked. “It can be fairly taxing in Cork when you're not doing it the right way and there's lots of ears and eyes, so for a new group getting off we have to hit the ground running.

“But we're fully aware that a poor performance or a bad result against Tipperary and we'll be back on the back foot again.”