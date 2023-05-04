Cork remain unchanged for clash with Tipperary

Cork have named the same side which defeated Waterford with some changes in jersey numbers. 
Cork remain unchanged for clash with Tipperary

UNCHANGED: Cork name the same side that beat Waterford for Tipperary clash. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 22:01
John Fogarty

Pat Ryan has named the same team that started the win over Waterford for Saturday evening’s Munster SHC Round 2 meeting with Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Jersey numbers are the only differences as Damien Cahalane take No3 instead of 4, Ger Millerick moves from wing-back to corner-back and Robert Downey shifts from full-back to Mellerick’s No7 place. Luke Meade is announced in midfield with Darragh Fitzgibbon switching into attack. Patrick Horgan is the only forward retaining the same numbered jersey (14).

Having served his one-match ban against Waterford, Eoin Downey is among the substitutes and takes the spot of Seán Twomey.

CORK (SHC v Tipperary): P. Collins (Ballinhassig); N. O’Leary (c, Castlelyons), D. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), G. Mellerick (Fr O’Neills); T. O’Connell (Midleton), C. Joyce (Castlemartyr), R. Downey (Glen Rovers); B. Roche (Bride Rovers), L. Meade (Newcestown); D. Dalton (Fr O’Neills), D. Fitzgibbon (Charleville), S. Barrett (Blarney); C. Lehane (Midleton), P. Horgan (Glen Rovers), S. Harnedy (St Itas). 

Subs: G. Collins (Ballinhassig), C. O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), B. O’Sullivan (Kanturk), E. Downey (Glen Rovers), T. O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), E. Twomey (St Finbarrs), C. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), B. Hayes (St Finbarrs), R. O’Flynn (Erins Own), S. Kingston (Douglas), P. Power (Blarney).

Kerry and Clare name teams for Munster final
Seàn Finn to miss remainder of championship due to ACL injury
McHugh: New additions have 'added another layer' to Galway squad
<p>TWO CHANGES: Liam Cahill makes two changes to his starting XV as Seamus Callanan returns to the panel.  Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile</p>

Tipperary make two changes for Cork clash

