Tipperary make two changes for Cork clash

Seamus Callanan comes back into the Tipperary panel for Saturday’s Munster SHC Round 3 fixture with Cork as Liam Cahill makes two personnel changes to the side that started the win over Clare.

Injured Brian and John McGrath, the latter moving to the substitutes, make way with Conor Stakelum and Seán Ryan coming into the team. Callanan comes back into the matchday squad after suffering a leg injury when starting the Division 1, Group B Round 4 win over Waterford.