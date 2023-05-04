Tipperary make two changes for Cork clash

Liam Cahill makes two changes to his starting XV as Seamus Callanan returns to the panel. 
Tipperary make two changes for Cork clash

TWO CHANGES: Liam Cahill makes two changes to his starting XV as Seamus Callanan returns to the panel.  Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 21:40
John Fogarty

Seamus Callanan comes back into the Tipperary panel for Saturday’s Munster SHC Round 3 fixture with Cork as Liam Cahill makes two personnel changes to the side that started the win over Clare.

Injured Brian and John McGrath, the latter moving to the substitutes, make way with Conor Stakelum and Seán Ryan coming into the team. Callanan comes back into the matchday squad after suffering a leg injury when starting the Division 1, Group B Round 4 win over Waterford.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Cork): B. Hogan; C. Barrett, M. Breen, J. Ryan; R. Maher, B. O’Mara, S. Kennedy; A. Tynan, N. McGrath (c); D. McCormack, G. O’Connor, C. Stakelum; J. Forde, J. Morris, S. Ryan. 

Subs: R. Shelly, C. Bowe, S. Callanan, J. Campion, P. Campion, E. Heffernan, M. Kehoe, P. Maher, C. McCarthy, J. McGrath, K. O’Kelly.

More in this section

Sean Finn receives medical attention 29/4/2023 Seàn Finn to miss remainder of championship due to ACL injury
Dylan McHugh 3/5/2023 McHugh: New additions have 'added another layer' to Galway squad
Henry Shefflin 30/4/2023 'The burnout is not now' - Shefflin the latest to vent annoyance at new rule 
Tipperary make two changes for Cork clash

Kerry and Clare name teams for Munster final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd