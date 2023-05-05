Take 2: Sarah Tierney enjoying 'one more shot' with Mayo after Oz return

Connacht finalist Sarah Tierney has revealed she cut short a career she loved in sunkissed Australia to come home and play again for Mayo.

A central figure in the 2018 row which resulted in 12 Mayo players and two members of the management team quitting Peter Leahy's group, Tierney didn't play inter-county football for the following four seasons.

The 2017 All-Ireland final captain and All-Star spent much of that period in Australia, working as an accountant for a company that specialises in visual effects in the movie industry.

She worked on the last of the Batman movies and was listed among the credits while a more recent project was an, as yet unreleased, film starring Tom Cruise and Nicholas Cage.

Tierney said she 'really did love my job' but packed it all in to return home to play for All-Ireland hopefuls Mayo who will take on Galway in Sunday's Connacht decider in Castlebar.

Five years on from that explosive row in 2018, Tierney said she remains satisfied with her decision to quit at the time but admitted it would have been a giant regret if she hadn't ever played for Mayo again.

"I just knew I always wanted to do it again," said Tierney who was speaking at the launch of the FRS Recruitment GAA World Games which take place in Derry in July. "Obviously leaving in 2018, it was very bitter and it would have been the biggest regret I'd ever had if I didn't come back and give it one more shot."

In a statement issued by 'completely disillusioned' Mayo players in 2018, it was claimed that, 'a number of players but most notably our captain Sarah Tierney has endured an extremely difficult relationship with the Mayo manager over the 2018 season. Ultimately our issues related to a lack of communication, being undermined, intimidated, feeling isolated and eventually helpless in the entire situation. The whole experience had a significant impact on our mental health'.

Tierney left Ireland months later having 'fallen out of love with football'.

"It was very difficult," she said of the episode. "No regrets though, I'd have done the exact same thing if I had it over again. It was just a really difficult time and when you love something so much... I wouldn't say it was taken away from me but I wasn't staying around for that. No way."

Defender Tierney featured in five of Mayo's league games this season, starting against Kerry and Waterford and coming on against Cork, Dublin and Donegal.

She said that while 'there was a lot of hurt' back in 2018, it has been a largely seamless return to Michael Moyles' panel this year.

"I don't have any grudges, it's nice now we're all playing together," she said. "We have a great set of management there and the future is looking bright within Mayo ladies which is good."