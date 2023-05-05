Donoghue: Croke Park switch works for Dublin on and off the field

Micheál Donoghue reckons critics of Dublin's decision to face Wexford in Croke Park 'might be surprised' if they checked the stats behind the situation.

Dublin have chosen to play Wexford on Saturday, and their remaining Leinster SHC home game against Galway on May 28, at Croke Park instead of Parnell Park.

Critics including former Dublin boss Anthony Daly have claimed that Parnell Park is Dublin's fortress and that it's a 'bizarre' move.

But Dubs boss Donoghue defended the decision, arguing that Croke Park suits Dublin's 'attributes', and the former All-Ireland winning manager also pointed to the team's records at both grounds.

"I think if you look back on, say, the last four or five years, what they've done in either place, you might be surprised," said Donoghue of the stats behind the decision.

Dublin have played eight league or Championship games at Croke Park since the start of 2018, winning two and losing six. Those losses were to Kilkenny twice, Tipperary twice, Wexford and Offaly.

In the same period at Parnell Park, they have played 19 league or Championship games and won 11, losing six and drawing two. But of those 11 wins, only two were against genuine All-Ireland contenders; Waterford (2019 NHL) and Galway (2019 Leinster SHC).

It was in 2019 in particular that Dublin made Parnell Park their fortress, winning four of their five games there, including a huge Championship victory over a Galway side ironically managed by Donoghue, and drawing the other.

They also won a memorable 2021 Leinster semi-final against Galway at Croke Park whilst Donoghue said they 'really enjoyed' facing Tipperary at GAA HQ in this year's league.

"I'm content with it," he said of the fixture decision. "I think in terms of the team we have and the attributes that they have, I think playing in Croke Park will suit them. Yeah, it's a big call but in fairness as well I think in terms of promoting the game, and where Dublin hurling wants to go, why not use it when it's there for us? So we're really looking forward to it."

But Canning, speaking at the launch of Bord Gais Energy's extension of its sponsorship of the All-Ireland SHC, said he 'hated' playing at Parnell Park and questioned Dublin's decision.

"I hated Parnell Park, I didn't like going up there," said Canning, who played in that 2019 Championship loss to Dublin there. "It was kind of a place where the crowd are in on top of you. You hear everything, you hear all the abuse. It's not a nice place to go. So would I as a player prefer to play Dublin in Croke Park compared to Parnell Park? Yeah, 100%."

Canning, Hurler of the Year in 2017 when Donoghue guided Galway to All-Ireland glory, said he was surprised by the Clarinbridge man's move to Dublin.

"I was surprised, I was very surprised that all the guys went up to be honest," said Canning. "I didn't see it coming because there's no secret that we wanted him back a few years ago."