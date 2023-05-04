McHugh: New additions have 'added another layer' to Galway squad

Dylan McHugh admits Galway's squad depth looks impressive, 'on paper' at least, as they seek to improve on last year in that vital area.

The Tribesmen pushed Kerry hard in last year's All-Ireland final but ultimately slipped to a four-point defeat and were criticised for a lack of panel options when it mattered most.

Galway returned just 0-1 from their bench in the last four Championship games of 2022 though substitutes yielded 0-15 over the course of this year's league while they were also able to bring on key trio Rob Finnerty, All-Star Cillian McDaid and Dessie Conneely in the recent Connacht semi-final defeat of Roscommon.

The apparent improvements in the Connacht finalists' depth are all the more impressive as All-Star Liam Silke is away travelling and Kieran Molloy has just returned to straight line running following a cruciate injury suffered last September.

Johnny McGrath and John Maher made their Championship debuts against Roscommon while 2018 All-Star Ian Burke and Peter Cooke also lined out having returned to the panel this year.

"That's probably one thing that's different," said McHugh of Galway's increased options. "We have new players and guys that have come back in. I suppose going so close last year has us more focused on everything that we're doing in terms of training, recovering and preparing. With Liam and Kieran away, it gave the opportunity for a couple of lads to step up.

"Peter and Ian have come back in and John Maher is in this year as well. There definitely looks to be a lot of depth in there at the moment.

"It's probably a blend of a number of things. Maybe lads were just a year (too) young last year with the likes of Sean Fitzgerald, Johnny, Cian Hernon in this year. They've all added another layer to it.

"It makes training even better and obviously makes the squad a lot stronger on the day. On paper at the moment anyway, it looks good."

Galway are strong favourites to retain their Connacht title by beating Sligo in Sunday's final and progressing to Group 2 of the All-Ireland SFC. In that group, they would face Armagh or Derry, Tyrone and Westmeath.

"That's something we won't look at until Monday or Tuesday," said defender McHugh.

His caution stems partly from his professionalism but also from his experience of playing Sligo teams in the past.

"A lot of the Sligo team that will be playing on Sunday, I would have played against them at underage level," said the Corofin man. "They're very good footballers. We drew with them as minors and went to a replay, and they could have easily beaten us.

"It was the same at U-21 when we beat them after extra-time in a Connacht final. We know the challenge that we'll be facing. They have nothing to lose and they have serious momentum coming into the game, so we'll be up for the challenge."

McHugh also noted that with some poor patches of play against Roscommon, Galway have enough to be doing just focusing on themselves.

"It was five or 10 minutes that as a team we probably weren't happy with," he said of the period early in the second-half when Roscommon rallied. "There were turnovers that we weren't happy with and our defensive shape just went off it.

"Roscommon probably needed to get back into the game and they put everything into it, and we just probably didn't respond to it as well as we would have liked."