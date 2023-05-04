'The burnout is not now' - Shefflin the latest to vent annoyance at new rule 

The list of inter-county managers venting their annoyance at the rule preventing players from lining out in U20 and senior games within seven days of each other continues to grow and grow.

The latest addition is Henry Shefflin.

The Galway manager found himself caught up in the eligibility rule when a decision had to be made about where Liam Collins was going last weekend.

Cappataggle clubman Collins is one of those talented youngsters who’s managed to nab a seat on the senior bus while still U20.

The Galway U20s were in Leinster quarter-final action away to Offaly on Saturday. The following day in UPMC Nowlan Park, the seniors were guests of Kilkenny.

Shefflin wanted Collins as a bench option. It was, he admits, a “ruthless” call. It was a call that took Collins out of the equation for the U20 knockout fixture in Tullamore.

Just to add a bit of context, Collins was the county’s outstanding player when this Galway U20 team won the delayed 2020 All-Ireland minor championship in the summer of 2021. His absence, not to take from Offaly’s victory, was a definite factor in how Saturday’s game panned out.

Introduced with five minutes remaining on Sunday, Collins chipped in with a point as the visitors wiped out a five-point deficit to ensure a share of spoils.

Shefflin’s main point, echoing the many names above his on the list, is that the rule has to go. He’s of the firm view that Collins was more than capable of playing the full hour on Saturday and then giving 10 minutes of himself the following day.

The rule, as initially passed at Congress, allowed a player to line out for his senior or U20 team in the seven-day period from Friday to the following Thursday night.

In essence, a player could line out for the U20s on a Wednesday or Thursday before being available to the seniors the following weekend. On the other hand, he would not have been able to do it in reverse.

Central Council, however, subsequently voted to change the rule, transforming it into a rolling seven-day window whereby a player could only play for one team in that period.

Clare challenged this change before the DRA. Their appeal was unsuccessful because it was not lodged within a week of the decision being made.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner, Cork have put in a request for the Munster U20 hurling final to be brought forward so a minimum seven-day gap exists between the decider and Cork’s closest Munster SHC fixture. The request has been made to enable Cork senior panelist Eoin Downey line out in the U20 final.

“I think the rule just needs to go. I don’t see the logic in it. The burnout is the beginning of the year. The burnout is not now,” said Shefflin.

“Liam played six or seven minutes for us on the Sunday. What under-20-year-old, after a disappointing loss to Offaly, would have any problem getting up on a Sunday morning, travelling to Nowlan Park, and being a substitute and maybe coming on for 10 or 15 minutes? I can’t fathom how that would have an effect on a player. It would be beneficial to him if anything.”

Galway are away to Westmeath in Round 3 this Saturday. Shefflin will again be without Tom Monaghan (groin).

The manager’s assessment of their unbeaten start to the Leinster round-robin is neither critical nor lavished with praise.

“Okay is the word I’d use. We knew the first home game against Wexford was very important, so that [win] was critical. We’re heading to Westmeath this weekend. It’s vitally important we get the victory and get to five points.”