Maybe not cut-throat. But Mayo's trip to Killarney would set pulses racing

IF the likely May 20 Killarney meeting of All-Ireland champions Kerry and League Division 1 winners Mayo has all the hallmarks of heavyweight opening night, the headline writer's search for the football championship draw 'group of death' may demand looking beyond it and focusing on a potential Group 2 line-up of 2022 rivals Galway and Armagh, with 2021 champions Tyrone and Westmeath.

Maybe the 'cut-throat' second paragraph can be held for the knockout phase in June. With three sides still breathing in each group after the round-robin phase, counties will feel an opening-round win is paramount.

For the likes of fourth seeds like Cork that is especially true. John Cleary's men will likely head to Louth to face Mickey Harte's beaten Leinster finalists later this month, but while they missed out on a provincial final, they are still guaranteed the perennial duel with the Kingdom. That game will be at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Round 2 and is likely to be Saturday night clash in June 3, with the Cork City Marathon slated for the following morning.

By that stage, the business community in Killarney should be well-sated by the throngs expected for the visit of Kevin McStay and Mayo in the first round.

Group 2 sets the winners of Sunday's Galway-Sligo Connacht SFC final against the losers of the Derry-Armagh Ulster SFC decider, along with Tyrone and 2022 Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath. Though the group is loaded, it will take everything Westmeath has to prevent the favoured (and likely) Galway, Armagh and Tyrone from advancing. Of course, that is quite presumptuous in terms of two remaining provincial deciders.

With all four provincial deciders still ahead, much of this is. Group 3 could well see other neighbours and frequent rivals reunited. If Dublin win the Leinster final against Louth they will clash again with Glen Ryan and Kildare - this time at a neutral venue, and not Croke Park. Given their unconvincing semi-final win over the Lilywhites last Sunday one is entitled to imagine what Group 1 would look like after a Leinster SFC win for Louth (Kerry, Dublin, Mayo and Cork!). Roscommon won't be anyone's piñata either.

Group 4 features the Ulster champions, beaten Munster finalists, Monaghan and Donegal. On current form, that looks like Derry and Clare joining the two Ulster counties. On these pages, former Mayo boss James Horan reckons there may still be a summer kick in Donegal.

The group winners will advance straight to the quarter-finals, where they will have home advantage. Second-placed teams will host a third-placed team from another group in preliminary quarter-finals.

The Tailteann Cup draw has also been made with Munster duo Tipperary and Waterford in Group 2 alongside Meath and Down. Oisin McConville's Wicklow are in Group 3 with Limerick, Longford and Carlow. The favourites Cavan are in Group 1 with beaten Leinster semi-finalists Offaly, Laois and London.

The Sam Maguire matches will be played on weekends of May 27-28, June 3-4 and June 17-18, on a home, away and neutral basis as in: Game 1: First seed v third seed; Second seed v fourth seed; Game 2: Third seed v second seed; Fourth seed v first seed; Game 3: First seed v second seed; Third seed v fourth seed.

Sam Maguire Group 1: Clare/Kerry, Dublin/Louth, Mayo, Cork; Group 2: Galway/Sligo, Armagh/Derry, Tyrone, Westmeath; Group 3: Dublin/Louth, Galway/Sligo, Roscommon, Kildare; Group 4: Armagh/Derry, Clare/Kerry, Monaghan, Donegal.

Tailteann Cup Group 1: Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London; Group 2: Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford; Group 3: Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow; Group 4: Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim.

Provisional Sam Maguire Cup fixtures: (home team first except where stated) - Group 1: May 20/21 Munster winners v Mayo; May 27/28 Leinster runners-up v Cork; June 3/4 Cork v Munster winners, Mayo v Dublin/Louth; June 17/18 Munster winners v Leinster runners-up (neutral), Mayo v Cork (neutral).

Group 2: May 20/21 Connacht winners v Tyrone; May 27/28 Ulster runners-up v Westmeath; June 3/4 Westmeath v Connacht winners, Tyrone v Ulster runners-up; June 17/18 Connacht winners v Ulster runners-up (neutral), Tyrone v Westmeath (neutral).

Group 3: May 20/21 Connacht runners-up v Kildare; May 27/28 Leinster winners v Roscommon. June 3/4 Kildare v Leinster winners, Roscommon v Connacht runners-up; June 17/18 Leinster winners v Connacht runners-up (neutral), Roscommon v Kildare (neutral).

Group 4: May 20/21 Munster runners-up v Donegal; May 27/28 Ulster winners v Monaghan; June 3/4 Donegal v Ulster winners, Monaghan v Munster runners-up; June 17/18 Ulster winners v Munster runners-up (neutal), Monaghan v Donegal (neutral).