Waterford's Beth Carton: 'I’ll get a bit of stick over the fist pump!'

Waterford camogie All-Star Beth Carton celebrated like the great John Mullane when she sent over her 10th point on Sunday to seal a statement win in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It was their first victory over Cork at senior level since they earned promotion back in 2015. The Déise suffered 12 straight losses to the Rebels in league and championship before this but eight second-half points from the De La Salle sharpshooter inspired Sean Power's side to a famous result.

"It's absolutely brilliant in there," Carton admitted afterwards. "A great bunch of girls in that room that have been waiting a while to get a big win like that."

And what about that celebration?

“I’ll get a bit of stick over the fist pump off the girls! I gave the fist pump but I knew near the end that any time Cork get the ball, they’re lethal and could have got a goal. It was just all out there near the end to be honest. I missed a crucial free near the end so I had no choice but to try and get another score. I would have been very disappointed with myself if it went the other way.”

Carton has scored 2-66 in seven games this season. She had a few red marks on her arms after another tough battle with the ladies in red.

“I’d say I’ll be sore in the morning! Any time you play Cork, it’s physical. Camogie is going that way which is great to see. That’s what we want, that’s what we train for. We’ll recover now and we’ll go again Tuesday for a big week ahead.”

The three-time All Star was delighted to perform on a big Munster championship stage as a curtain raiser to the senior hurling.

“To be playing on a carpet like that, we’re absolutely thrilled. Where else would you rather be? You train in the winter, you do the hard runs and the slog for days like today.”

Déise boss Sean Power raved about Carton’s ability.

“Again, today, when you’re up against it in terms of your opposition and the quality of their defence, Beth stands up to it. She takes that extreme marking that she gets from different players and she is well able to deal with that and then can execute what she needs to do when she gets on the ball. She is a credit to herself, her club, her family. Great to work with her. Her attitude is top class. She is a very special lady I must say.”

Power liked the way his players rolled up their sleeves. “I’m incredibly proud of the girls, they really worked hard for it. You have to work very hard in situations like that before you can implement any sort of skills that you have. We did it in abundance today. They should be really proud of themselves and we’re all delighted.”

Tipperary are next up in the provincial semi-final on Saturday back at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"It gets tougher again! Look, isn't it great to have beaten Cork? We'll savour the victory because it's the first time we've ever done it. That's no mean feat. The girls should be very proud of themselves for that. Tipperary is a different proposition altogether, a different challenge altogether. We can't wait for it, we're looking forward to it and we'll be ready for them."