Pádraic Maher happy to park wedding celebrations for now

Tipperary selector Pádraic Maher has admitted he's happy to park his wedding celebrations to focus fully on Saturday's Munster SHC showdown with Cork.

The three-time All-Ireland winner, who retired from playing upon medical advice early last year, will tie the knot with fiancée Clare this Thursday.

Sibling and current Tipperary defender Ronan Maher will be his best man but both will be keeping the celebrations sensible with Saturday evening's Pairc Ui Chaoimh encounter in mind.

Maher revealed that he and his soon to be bride have even put off their honeymoon until later in the year so he can focus entirely on Tipp's Championship campaign.

"We're going away for a few days to Killarney alright, after the Cork game, but there will be no honeymoon until the end of the year unfortunately," said Maher. "This was all booked and sorted before Liam Cahill asked me to get involved with Tipperary.

"When I got the phone call it was, 'Right, I better talk to herself'. But like everything, she said, 'Look, it's going to be time consuming and everything' but straight away she was the one that said to me, 'It's too good an opportunity to turn down, you mightn't get the chance again'. In fairness to her, that made it fairly straightforward for me.

"I think she's kind of used to it over the last number of years with me playing, we were putting things off or postponing things, or certain events and things that we couldn't attend, so she still kind of had that (acceptance), she was still kind of in that mindset."

It could end up being a week of double celebration for the Mahers if Tipp can follow up their Round 1 win over Clare, when they struck 5-22, with victory in Cork.

Maher noted that Tipp's record in Cork has improved over the last decade or so, though acknowledged it's still a huge challenge to win there, particularly after Cork's big win over Waterford on Leeside last weekend.

"It's a while since they've won an All-Ireland but Cork are always dangerous and those young lads there now, they're probably like the crew we have in Tipp at the moment, the players that came through with a bit of underage success," said Maher.

"A lot of our team is backboned by our U-20 and U-21 teams that won All-Irelands and that same thing is going to come to Cork in the next year or two as well.

"They should really be coming in the next couple of years with a strong outfit."

Tipp's win over Clare was their first in the Championship since Maher's premature retirement having lost all four of last year's group games.

"If you include my last two games as well (in 2021), they were also losses so we went six games without winning a Championship game," he said. "That's not what we expect in Tipperary. It was great for the lads to go down to Ennis, such a hard place to go to, and come away with the win."

*Padraic Maher was speaking at the launch of the Bord Gais Energy GAA Legends Tour Series 2023. See crokepark.ie/legends for details of events.