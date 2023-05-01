Subscriber

Dalo's Hurling Show: Limerick hit a bump, one kiss is all it takes to ignite the Cork hurling romance

Seanie McGrath, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers review the weekend's hurling championship action with Anthony Daly.
Dalo's Hurling Podcast 

Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 13:53

This is a game that doesn't need much fixing.

How Clare nullified Limerick's big three.

Was there ever a better atmosphere than Saturday night? 

Is there another rabbit in Limerick's hat?

Corkness already spilling over. And Dua Lipa helping the cause. 

What has become of the Waterford identity?

A fact-finding exercise in Leinster.

And much more.

In partnership with Renault Ireland.

  

