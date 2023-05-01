Dalo's Hurling Show: Limerick hit a bump, one kiss is all it takes to ignite the Cork hurling romance

This is a game that doesn't need much fixing.

How Clare nullified Limerick's big three.

Was there ever a better atmosphere than Saturday night?

Is there another rabbit in Limerick's hat?

Corkness already spilling over. And Dua Lipa helping the cause.

What has become of the Waterford identity?

A fact-finding exercise in Leinster.

And much more.

