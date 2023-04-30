Anthony Daly: Win over atrocious Waterford doesn't tell us a whole lot about Rebels

For all the talk about a potential Cork resurrection and revival, it’s easy to forget that Cork were in an All-Ireland final just two years ago. They hadn’t completely gone off the grid, or disappeared off the radar. They’ve produced some decent performances but the volume of difficult defeats have turned days like yesterday into what felt like an occasion, both for the players and supporters.

Cork are entitled to soak up days like this but how big really was this win? Waterford were atrocious at times. They were flat, lacking energy and aggression, showing nowhere near the intensity required at this level. Compared to Clare-Limerick on Saturday evening, this was two or three levels below that standard of ferocity and savagery. Cork can only beat what’s put in front of them, but what does this win really tell us? Honestly, not a whole lot.

Don’t get me wrong, there are huge positives. Cork showed great heart and fight and spirit. Their youngest player Brian Roche was a deserving man-of-the-match. Darragh Fitzgibbon was electric at times after having missed the whole league to injury. Some of the older guys like Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy showed they still have plenty to offer. Cork got a big return from their bench. Competition for places looks hot. Yet how often have we said that stuff too after Cork wins in recent seasons?

Are a significant fraction of those positives enough to compensate for the deficits of the past? I’d say Pat Ryan himself still doesn’t know. How could he when the game was so open, which has long been the type of match that Cork are primed to control and dominate. Ciarán Joyce was left in so much space at times that he could have nearly bent down to tie the laces on his boots before getting up again to deliver the ball.

This was a totally flat game. Waterford offered so little that you’d wonder have the Waterford public just given up on this team and their management? They were outnumbered about 4-1 in Thurles last week for what was a home game. After that performance against Limerick you’d think that the Waterford public had been given more than enough reason to turn up in Cork yesterday. Cork is only down the road from west Waterford but I’d say the red and white outnumbered the blue and white here by about 10-1.

It hasn’t been a good year for Waterford, at all levels. Their minors and U20s failed to win a game. The seniors have a horrendous record in the round robin and this was another sad chapter in that long black tale.

When they blew up in the middle of last year’s championship, a block of hard training was blamed for that capitulation. So what is the excuse now?

You can blame mental and physical fatigue all you like for a lack of performance but Clare had only six days of recovery after what was a much more difficult defeat last weekend than what Waterford experienced. Clare were expected to win. Waterford weren’t. Yet Clare dusted themselves down. Waterford clearly couldn’t peel themselves off the floor.

For all the talk about their tactical innovation and ingenuity, there were stages yesterday when Waterford didn’t seem to know what they were at, especially on the Cork puckout. Jack Fagan was given a role in the centre of the defence that he either didn’t have full clarity on, or else was hung out to dry by those around him. Whatever happened, it all smacked of a complete systems failure.

Waterford are better than that but I said here on Saturday that they were going to be in trouble if they let any of that chat from last week about the Limerick performance seep into their heads. They did well against Limerick but they still didn’t win the game when they had the chances to do so.

Limerick only had 14 men for most of the second half. No team at this level is going to be happy with a moral victory but Waterford seemed to think that a repeat display yesterday would be more than enough. It’s fine – but dangerous – to think that way. It’s another thing to go and repeat it.

Cork will be delighted with how up for the game they were. Their set-up was good. They were aggressive and forceful, especially on breaking ball. The trick now is backing it up in six days' time when they get a completely different challenge from Tipperary.

Everything went perfect for them here. Cork got a great start. Waterford stood off them. Are Tipp going to do that? You can bet your life on it that they won’t. After the pain Cork inflicted on Liam Cahill last year when he was Waterford manager, he’ll have his players ready and primed for absolute war.

At this stage, we can’t say any more about Cork being where they need to be. There does look to be something different about them under a new manager. Pat got everything he wanted from so many facets of this performance. But Pat is smart enough to know too that there was an element of falseness – through no fault of their own – to this display.

And Pat and his players will only find out the real answers when Tipperary bring the heat and intensity and savagery that Waterford failed to bring to the contest yesterday.