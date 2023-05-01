Anthony Daly: Wounded Limerick look like they need a rest after epic with Clare

At the final whistle in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening, I wanted to run down from my seat in the open stand, tear across the pitch and wrap Brian Lohan up in a bear-hug. I was beside myself with delight. My body was nearly trembling with elation and immense satisfaction. Yet once that immediate surge of all those emotions passed, I just casually strolled out the gate.

This was another day of days in the epic modern Clare-Limerick rivalry and relationship but, much and all as it felt like knockout – because it effectively was for Clare – it still isn’t. When we beat Limerick in the 1995 Munster final, they were gone from the championship, just as we were a year later when Limerick beat us on that eternal afternoon in June 1996.

Clare had to win. Limerick would have loved to have won. Both teams are still on two points with two games played. Limerick are wounded but they have three weeks now to stitch up those scars and go again. Clare are on a high but they’re lucky that they have two weeks to come down from it before they play Waterford. If they didn’t have those 14 days, they could have been seriously exposed. Just as importantly, Limerick aren’t gone anywhere.

In one sense, I nearly wanted to go over to Lohan straight after the match and tell him to get the lads in off the pitch so that they wouldn’t get carried away from bobbing and weaving on the waves of passion of delight in a sea of saffron and blue. And then I checked myself. Why shouldn’t the lads enjoy this to nth degree? We haven’t beaten Limerick in Limerick city since the 19th century. They deserved to soak up every drop of that satisfaction.

Cork may have qualified last year after losing their first two matches but it would have been hard to see Clare getting into that top three if they’d dropped another two points. A four- or five-point defeat – which many had predicted – added to the five-point loss last week would have put on a -10 points difference heading into round 3. That’s how much was on the line.

Clare-Limerick has always been an epic rivalry for the two counties but the huge volume of texts I received on Saturday night from people everywhere else was a reflection of just how big this game was, and how much it grabbed everyone’s attention.

Then again, I was shocked by a few of them, the tone of which seemed to suggest that we’re on the road back, that we might be a realistic force again. Wha? Limerick won a third Munster title in-a-row but we topped Munster last year. We drew with Limerick twice over 70 minutes. Last night was nowhere near the shock some people seemed to think it was.

Clare were outstanding, especially when it wasn’t all plain sailing. Seamus Flanagan’s first goal probably was a square ball. Clare could have had a couple of more goals in the first half. Their second goal gave Limerick a chance to level the match but Clare saw it out.

This game had it all. Some of the Clare crowd were on Colm Lyons’ back for the amount of frees he gave Limerick but who’d be a referee in the modern game? There were some marginal calls but the physicality and tackling is so ferocious that the game is nearly becoming impossible to officiate properly and get those marginal calls right.

Those frees may have been keeping Limerick in the game but I just loved the way Clare responded from the word go anytime anything was thrown at them. When Limerick are being outplayed or are struggling to get their hands on more ball than they’d like, they withdraw deep and shoot from outside more and try and get runners off Aaron Gillane inside.

Clare did struggle to deal with that towards the end of the first half and in the middle of the second half but most of the problems for Clare during those periods was on their own puckout.

In fairness to Clare, they got it right all around the pitch when it mattered most. Tony Kelly came up with some huge scores. So did Aron Shanagher. Diarmuid Ryan conceded a lot of frees but he was brilliant in the last ten minutes.

I also thought Cathal Malone was immense in his battle with Will O’Donoghue. The Na Piarsaigh man probably was Limerick’s best player but Malone still stood up to him and never let O’Donoghue set the tone around that middle third like he has in the past.

Limerick will be disappointed but John Kiely’s post-match comments were highly instructive. He rightly gave huge credit to Clare, just as he did to Waterford last week. Limerick may not be operating at the same high standards as they were last year, or that they’ve been expected to so far this season, but they’re meeting teams that have been waiting almost a year to line them up and try and take them out.

That challenge of having to be right at it for every championship match, alongside dealing with the spiralling hype around Limerick that suggests they should be winning these handy, can’t be easy to process.

It is draining, physically and mentally. Some of their players look tired. A couple of Limerick’s marquee men – Cian Lynch and Seán Finn - are now carrying injuries. John spoke about taking a week off, which Limerick can afford to do when they’re not playing again for three weeks.

I think that would be a good idea. Limerick need every day of it.