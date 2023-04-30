Ballymac stun Dr Crokes as Stacks make it two on the trot

KERRY'S SFL Division One is proving more competitive than ever this year, but the surprise packet are Ballymacelligott, who Sunday added the notable scalp of Dr Crokes to wins over Rathmore and Austin Stacks as they travelled to Lewis Rd and downed the Killarney blue bloods 3-9 to 0-14, moving up to fourth in the table.

Ballymac were 1-2 to no score ahead inside three minutes with Donal Daly scoring the goal and by the end of the opening quarter had moved 1-5 to 0-2 clear, courtesy of points from Aidan Breen, Vinny Horan and Daly.

Irrespective of who they were missing, Crokes were never going to lie down and driven on by Mark Cooper, Brian Looney and Mikey Casey they had reduced the deficit at half time to just two points, 1-7 to 0-8. The visitors must have feared the worst.

Crokes made the better stary to the second period and levelled at 1-8 to 0-11 before Ballymac struck for a crucial 46th minute goal as last year's Kerry minor Niall Collins played a neat 1-2 and finished to the Crokes net past Shay O’Meara.

Crokes were still in the game as they closed the gap to two (2-9 to 0-13) in added time but Ballymac were not to be denied their first ever senior win over Crokes when Daire Keane found Vinny Horan, who netted at the second attemopt to put the result beyond doubt.

Kilcummin moved to join Crokes and Legion on seven points after staging a remarkable comeback against Kerins O’Rahillys, who now lie second last with the league approaching half way. Kilcummin trailed 1-6 to 0-5 at half time but then fell nine points adrift midway through the second half ( 1-12 to 0-6). However a goal from Shane McSweeney and a brace of James Nagle points was followed by 1-1 from Philip O’Leary and suddenly Kilcummin led for the first time and they held to win 2-11 to 1-12 scoreline.

After a poor start to the league Austin Stacks recorded a 1-12 to 2-6 away win at Rathmore with young Colm Browne getting their goal and Sean Quilter contributing 0-6 saw stacks move up to eighth place.

Spa had a big win over bottom side Castleisland Desmonds, 2-13 to 1-10, with Evan Cronin getting a brace of goals for the Killarney side and he had a game high 2-5 while Cian O’Connor got Desmonds consolation goal.

Gneeveguilla join Milltown/Castlemaine on four points after beating them 2-7 to 0-9 thanks to two late John O’Leary goals from play.