Line-ups confirmed for Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups

The line-ups have now been finalised for the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup group stages after the match-ups for the provincial finals were confirmed on Sunday
AGONY AND ECSTASY: Andrew Murnin of Armagh celebrates his side's third goal during the Ulster SFC semi-final against Down at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones. Down will now play in the Tailteann Cup. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 19:23
TJ Galvin

The line-ups have now been finalised for the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup group stages after the match-ups for the provincial finals were confirmed on Sunday.

Defeats for Offaly and Down on Sunday mean they will now play Tailteann Cup football while Cork and Kildare will be fourth seeds in the Sam Maguire Cup.

The draw for the group stages will take place on Tuesday at 1pm with the order of the first and second seeds all that is left to be decided.

Provincial winners will be seeded first, with the added bonus of their opening group game being at home, while the provincial runners-up will be seeded second.

The third seeds will be the four highest placed teams from the 2023 Allianz Football League who haven't qualified for a provincial final. The fourth seeds are the next three highest placed teams as well as 2022 Tailteann Cup champions Westmeath.

The top team from each group will go straight to the quarter-finals while teams that finish second and third will face off in a preliminary quarter-final.

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC on Friday May 5. Teams who are due to meet in a provincial final cannot be paired in the same group but teams who previously met in this year’s Championship can be.

SAM MAGUIRE CUP 

1st Seeds 

Galway/Sligo

Kerry/Clare

Dublin/Louth

Armagh/Derry

2nd Seeds

Galway/Sligo

Kerry/Clare

Dublin/Louth

Armagh/Derry

3rd Seeds

Mayo 

Roscommon

Tyrone

Monaghan

4th Seeds

Donegal

Cork

Kildare

Westmeath

TAILTEANN CUP* 

1st Seeds

Meath

Cavan

Fermanagh

Limerick

2nd Seeds

Down

Offaly

Antrim

Wicklow

3rd Seeds

Longford

Tipperary

Laois

Wexford

4th Seeds

Leitrim

Carlow

Waterford

London

*New York will join at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

The schedule of games for the group stages of the Sam Maguire Cup will be:

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Weekend 20/21 May 

Seed 1 (Munster/Connacht champions) v Seed 3; Seed 2 (Munster/Connacht runners-up) v Seed 4 

Weekend 27/28 May 

Seed 1 (Leinster/Ulster champions) v Seed 3; Seed 2 (Leinster/Ulster runners-up) v Seed 4 

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Weekend 3/4 June 

Seed 3 v Seed 2; Seed 4 v Seed 1 

Round 3 (neutral venues) 

Weekend 17/18 June 

Seed 1 v Seed 2; Seed 3 v Seed 4

The schedule of games for the group stages of the Tailteann Cup will be: 

Round 1 (first named team at home) 

Weekend 13-14 May 

Seed 1 v Seed 3; Seed 2 v Seed 4 

Round 2 (first named team at home) 

Weekend 20-21 May 

Seed 3 v Seed 2; Seed 4 v Seed 1 

Round 3 (neutral venues) 

Weekend 3-4 June 

Seed 1 v Seed 2; Seed 3 v Seed 4

