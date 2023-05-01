'Would you take Messi off?' - Harte's confidence in Sam Mulroy repaid with extra-time display

Louth 0-27

Offaly 2-15 (After extra-time)

At any stage in normal time of this schizophrenic Leinster SFC encounter, it would have made sense to take off Louth captain Sam Mulroy and end his misery.

Still trying to negotiate his comeback from a serious hamstring injury, nothing the full-forward attempted seemed to work out. From overplayed passes to shots struck wide to twice failing to hit the net from close range in the 61st minute, it looked like it was going to be one of those afternoons for him.

So why didn't Mickey Harte show Mulroy the curly finger?

"Well, would you take Messi off?" shot back Harte with a smile. "No, I wouldn't."

By that stage, Harte was speaking from the comfort of having witnessed Mulroy repay his faith with a terrific burst of extra-time scoring which ultimately broke Offaly's challenge and secured a first Leinster final spot since 2010.

Louth reeled off six points in six minutes during the first-half of extra-time to belatedly put this game to bed and four of those points came from the boot of Mulroy. He added another point, his sixth of the day, from a free in the 94th minute of a game that stretched to around 100 minutes in total.

"You have to understand that he was out of football for about seven or eight weeks," said Harte. "A player like that has quality, he is the real star player and he is our captain. You do have to wait for someone like that to find their feet. Any player who is out for that length of time doesn't just come back and hit top form or make things happen the way he normally can. So it would be foolish to not leave him on to do what he can do, as you saw in extra-time."

To get as far as extra-time, Louth needed huge performances from many others. Ciaran Downey, for instance, scored seven points from play and picked up the slack nicely from the normally prolific Mulroy. At stages in the first-half, Downey looked unmarkable as he drifted in from the left channel, time after time, before sending his arcing kicks over from the edge of the D.

Tommy Durnin and Conor Early were key men again at midfield, scoring four points and ensuring that Offaly were reaching for alternatives to midfield pairing Jack McEvoy and Conor McNamee well before the end of normal time.

The impact of Craig Lennon was significant too with the substitute scoring back to back points in the second-half of extra-time to ensure that Offaly didn't take too much succour from a Declan Hogan goal minutes earlier.

It will be Louth's first Leinster final appearance since their infamous loss to Meath 13 years ago.

It is also the first time since that summer that they have put back to back wins together in the Championship, 36 games later.

They are on a roll under three-time All-Ireland winning Tyrone manager Harte who brought them to the brink of Division 1 football in the league.

From here, they are perhaps in bonus territory but given Dublin's struggles in the second semi-final, is it entirely implausible that Louth could make off with provincial silverware? Nobody would begrudge them it after what happened in that last final.

Division 3 outfit Offaly will revert to the Tailteann Cup now but they went down fighting and if they attack the tier two competition with gusto, they have an even better chance of claiming serious silverware.

Peter Cunningham's first-half goal, straight after an arrowed point from long-range, hauled Martin Murphy's underdogs back after initially allowing Louth to build up a 0-7 to 0-4 lead.

And when Louth reeled off six points in a row between the 49th and 56th minutes to surge four points clear, the Faithful once again refused to yield.

Offaly points from Cian Farrell and the excellent Dylan Hyland left just one in it before 2022 Tailteann Cup All-Star Anton Sullivan scored to send the game to extra-time.

Cian Donohoe fed Sullivan on the left wing after what seemed like endless probing and side to side hand passing and the Rhode man punched the air in delight after splitting the posts.

A week after their landmark win over Meath, Offaly looked out on their feet at stages in extra-time though.

Hogan did blast that 84th minute goal but Mulroy had already done the damage at that stage.

Louth registered six points without reply between the 74th and 81st minutes to put themselves in a winning position. The first and second of those points were Mulroy strikes from play. Conor Grimes added another before Mulroy got back in on the action after being fed by Downey. Mulroy's fourth during the blitz was a beautiful effort off his left after a sharp turn at the Davin End.

Louth's breakthrough campaign is all the more impressive given that ex-Aussie Rules star Ciaran Byrne, arguably their best player, is out for the season with a cruciate injury.

As for Offaly they could have done with defender Rory Egan (hamstring) and experienced forward Bernard Allen (knee).

"We said it beforehand that the seven-day turnaround was possibly going to hurt us in terms of conditioning, compared to Louth's conditioning, and I think that came to the fore there with the extra-time," said Offaly manager Martin Murphy.

"They are three years in development under Mickey Harte and you could see the difference in terms of their preparation."

Louth scorers: C Downey (0-7); S Mulroy (0-6, 2 frees); C Lennon (0-3); D McKeown, T Durnin, C Grimes, C Early, N Sharkey (0-2); L Jackson (0-1).

Offaly scorers: D Hyland (0-5, 1 free); P Cunningham (1-1); D Hogan (1-0); R McNamee (0-3, 1 free); N Dunne (1 free), C Farrell (1 free)(0-2); A Sullivan, B Carroll (0-1).

Louth: J Califf; D McKenny, D Corcoran, C Murphy; L Grey, N Sharkey, C McKeever; T Durnin, C Early; P Matthews, C Downey, C Grimes; C Keenan, S Mulroy, D McKeown.

Subs: D McConnon for Keenan (32); L Jackson for Matthews & C Lennon for McKeown (h/t); P Lynch for Murphy (46); A Williams for McKeever (65). R Burns for Jackson & C McCaul for McConnon (e/t); McKeever for Corcoran (83); Jackson for McKenny (85); Murphy for Grey (88).

Offaly: I Duffy; D Hogan, D Dempsey, L Pearson; C Donohoe, P Cunningham, C Donnelly; J McEvoy, C McNamee; D Hyland, R McNamee, J Evans; C Farrell, N Dunne, A Sullivan.

Subs: J Maher for Evans (50); A Leavy for C McNamee & B Carroll for Dunne (56); J O'Brien for Pearson (62); J Bryant for McEvoy (64). L Egan for Sullivan, N Bracken for Donohoe, McEvoy for McNamee (e/t); S O'Toole Greene for Donnelly (79); Sullivan for Hyland (80+1); A Brazil for Cunningham (73).

Ref: J McQuillan (Cavan).