'We’d love nothing more than this group to get their hands on an Ulster medal,' said Armagh selector Ciarán McKeever.
All Armagh eggs now firmly in the Ulster final basket

GREEN FLAG HAPPY: Armagh's Rian O'Neill celebrates their goal. Pic: ©INPHO/John McVitty

Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 19:03
Maurice Brosnan

Starting out this year Armagh selector Ciarán McKeever was adamant. There is no longer any incentive to win the Ulster championship, he claimed. 

Their focus is on the All-Ireland series. Now they are in an Ulster final.

How does he feel about the competition now?

“I was giving you the old Jose Mourinho,” he said with a laugh in the aftermath of their impressive victory over Down in the Ulster semi-final. 

“You would be pretty foolish to believe me sometimes (laughing) Look, it is an Ulster final.

“They are finals, you want to win them. It is a national title. Ulster is held in such a regard. We’d love nothing more than this group to get their hands on an Ulster medal. But we know the task that lies ahead in two weeks’ time. 

"We’ll enjoy tonight, get back in tomorrow and recover. I said these past few weeks we are not firing all our eggs in this basket, but we will fire our eggs in the basket and hopefully these boys will get something I think they deserve.”

 In the end, they raised four green flags. It could have been even more, with Jason Duffy hitting the crossbar late on. McKeever has also been consistent that there wasn’t any change in their style of play and it was merely poor execution that led to their relegation this spring. 

He is sticking to that point now.

“We created loads of opportunities throughout the league, just were not efficient or effective or ruthless enough. But we knew that they were coming, we worked hard on it throughout and after the national league. I am just delighted that we got them at the right times there today.” 

For Down boss Conor Laverty, an Ulster title would have secured them a spot in Sam Maguire competition yet ultimately this season is the first step in a long-term project. They are now second seeds in the Tailteann Cup draw, which takes place on Tuesday.

“We knew coming into the game today it was going to be a step up and Armagh are well down the road in their journey,” Laverty said. “I think Kieran has been there nine years now and we are only starting out on our journey.

“We came here with a lot of belief that we could hurt them and our pace cold hurt them and I felt at times we did. But listen their experience and know-how and they also got the big scores at vital stages of the game and then they were able to keep us at arms’ length really.”

