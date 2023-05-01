Kilkenny left 'frustrated' after late Galway equaliser

Kilkenny 0-28 Galway 1-25

Kilkenny and Galway had to settle for a point each after nothing separated the sides at the end of an enthralling Leinster Championship clash in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Kilkenny looked like they had done enough to get over the line but a fast finishing Galway snatched a late draw when sub Declan McLoughlin knocked over an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time.

The Cats will feel they that they left a point behind them after they dominated large periods of the second half but credit must go to a Galway team that overturned a six point deficit.

"Frustration there from our end. At one stage we were three or four up, we would have liked to close it out at that stage”, said Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng.

“We had a couple of chances to finish it. But they're a good team. We'll take a lot of learning from it but at the end it probably feels like a defeat but we just have to get on with it and get ready for the weekend ahead."

Played in front of 11,550, it was Galway who made the brighter start when Brian Concannon rocketed in a 7th minute goal after he raced clear of the Kilkenny defence.

The Galway full forward was a huge threat to the Cats throughout as he finished up with 1-5 from play.

As effective as Concannon was down one end, Eoin Cody was equally as effective from a Kilkenny point of view in scoring four points from play in the opening half.

It was a very open half of hurling that ended with the sides level at 0-16 to 1-13 and it looked all to play for at the change of ends.

Galway only scored two frees in the third quarter and they were completely outrun by Derek Lyng's side with Kilkenny getting six of the first eight points of the second half with TJ Reid and sub Mossy Keoghan rising to the challenge in a dominant period for the Cats.

Galway eventually found their groove again and they were within a point of Kilkenny by the 63rd minute and they also saw a glorious goal chance go abegging when Eoin Murphy made a point blank save from Kevin Cooney.

Kilkenny also went close with a goal chance when Keoghan fired just wide of the Galway goal and both misses contributed to a dramatic finale.

Efforts from TJ Reid and Darragh Corcoran pushed the Cats lead out to three points but Galway showed great character to dig it out with Evan Niland and Liam Collins pointing before championship debutant Declan McLoughlin scored with the last puck of the game.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin gave huge praise to Declan McLoughlin afterwards in what was his first championship appearance.

“To be fair to Decky (McLoughlin) I think it’s a great message for the group. He hasn’t played much underage.

“But he performed for his club and that’s where we really identified him. It was great to see he’s taken that club form into training.

“It was great to see a young and upcoming player get an opportunity like that and help the squad, and help the team and I think it’s a good reflection on all the players that are working behind the scenes.

“That shouldn't be just for Galway. It’s for Kilkenny. It’s for every county side.

“All those players are working extremely hard and probably not getting the opportunity so it was brilliant.

“It was a fabulous score, a brilliant score, pressure on, but yeah he was good.”

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid (0-9, eight frees), E Cody (0-6), A Mullen, B Ryan, M Keoghan, J Donnelly, D Corcoran (0-2 each), M Butler, D Blanchfield, T Clifford (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: B Concannon (1-5), E Niland (0-6, five frees), C Whelan (0-2), P Mannion, D Burke, J Cooney, C Fahy, R Glennon, C Mannion, C Cooney, K Cooney, D McLoughlin, J Flynn, L Collins (0-1 each).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Walsh; D Corcoran, C Fogarty; T Clifford, A Mullen, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Subs: M Keoghan for Clifford (h-t), C Kenny for P.Walsh (46), A Murphy for Donnelly (65), Cillian Buckley for Fogarty (73).

Galway: E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, P Mannion; D Burke, J Cooney, TJ Brennan; R Glennon, C Mannion; C Cooney, E Niland, C Fahy; K Cooney, C Whelan, B Concannon.

Subs: J Flynn for C.Cooney (58), F Burke for Glennon (60), L Collins for Fahy (65), D McLoughlin for Whelan (69).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).