There was no separating the sides at Nowlan Park.
Declan McLoughlin denies Cats as Shefflin's Galway snatch dramatic draw

Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 2, UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny 30/4/2023

Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 17:04
Robert Cribbin

Kilkenny 0-28 

Galway 1-25 

Kilkenny and Galway had to settle for a point each after nothing separated the sides at the end of an enthralling Leinster Championship clash in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Kilkenny looked like they had done enough to get over the line but a fast-finishing Galway snatched a late draw when sub Declan McLoughlin knocked over an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time.

The Cats will feel they that they left a point behind them after they dominated large periods of the second half but credit must go to a Galway team that overturned a six-point deficit.

Played in front of 11,550, it was Galway who made the brighter start when Brian Concannon rocketed in a seventh-minute goal after he raced clear of the Kilkenny defence.

The Galway full forward was a huge threat to the Cats throughout as he finished up with 1-5 from play.

As effective as Concannon was down one end, Eoin Cody was equally as effective from a Kilkenny point of view in scoring four points from play in the opening half.

It was a very open half of hurling that ended with the sides level at 0-16 to 1-13 and it looked all to play for at the change of ends.

Galway only scored two frees in the third quarter and they were completely outrun by Derek Lyng's side with Kilkenny getting six of the first eight points of the second half with TJ Reid and sub Mossy Keoghan rising to the challenge in dominant period for the Cats.

Galway eventually refound their groove and they were within a point of Kilkenny by the 63rd minute and they also had a glorious goal chance go abegging when Eoin Murphy made a point blank save from Kevin Cooney.

Kilkenny also went close with a goal chance when Keoghan fired just wide of the Galway goal and both misses contributed to a dramatic finale.

Efforts from TJ Reid and Darragh Corcoran pushed the Cats lead out to three points but Galway showed great character to dig it out with Evan Niland and Liam Collins pointing before championship debutant Declan McLoughlin scored with the last puck of the game.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid (0-9, eight frees), E Cody (0-6), A Mullen, B Ryan, M Keoghan, J Donnelly, D Corcoran (0-2 each), M Butler, D Blanchfield, T Clifford (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Galway: B Concannon (1-5), E Niland (0-6, five frees), C Whelan (0-2), P Mannion, D Burke, J Cooney, C Fahy, R Glennon, C Mannion, C Cooney, K Cooney, D McLoughlin, J Flynn, L Collins (0-1 each) 

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Walsh; D Corcoran, C Fogarty; T Clifford, A Mullen, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Subs for Kilkenny: M Keoghan for Clifford (h-t), C Kenny for P.Walsh (46), A Murphy for Donnelly (65), Cillian Buckley for Fogarty (73).

Galway: E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, P Mannion; D Burke, J Cooney, TJ Brennan; R Glennon, C Mannion; C Cooney, E Niland, C Fahy; K Cooney, C Whelan, B Concannon.

Subs for Galway: J Flynn for C.Cooney (58), F Burke for Glennon (60), L Collins for Fahy (65), D McLoughlin for Whelan (69).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick)

