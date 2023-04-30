Mulroy delivers when needed most as Louth return to Leinster final after 13-year hiatus

Louth 0-27 Offaly 2-15

Captain Sam Mulroy supplied the scores when it truly mattered to help secure a dramatic extra-time win for Louth at Croke Park, securing the Wee County's first Leinster SFC final place since 2010.

In just his second game back following a lengthy hamstring layoff, Mulroy struggled for inspiration in normal time but kicked five crucial points in extra-time.

Ciaran Downey rose to the rare occasion of a Louth appearance in a provincial semi-final too with seven points, all scored from play.

Louth would have kicked themselves if they didn't win because they led by four with 62 minutes of normal time played before being reeled in by Offaly who forced extra-time with an Anton Sullivan equaliser.

Louth kicked the first five points of extra-time, with Mulroy supplying four of those, giving them a vital cushion to absorb the concession of an 84th minute Declan Hogan goal.

Craig Lennon impressed late on too, scoring two points in the second-half of extra-time and also winning a free that Mulroy converted to bring his tally to 0-6.

Louth will return to Croke Park in a fortnight to face the winners of this afternoon's second semi-final between Dublin and Kildare. Offaly, meanwhile, will head to the Tailteann Cup.

It was an altered Louth lineup from the one that came from eight points down at half-time to dramatically defeat Westmeath in Navan last weekend.

Ciaran Keenan, Paul Matthews and Dylan McKeown all came into the team at the expense of Peter Lynch, Daire McConnon and Ryan Burns.

Offaly made just one change and it was an injury-forced one with Cian Donohoe replacing Rory Egan in defence.

It was Louth newcomer McKeown that initially stood out, opening the scoring with a fourth-minute point and then doubling his tally with a 15th-minute point.

It was only weeks ago that the Dundalk Gaels man was called in to bolster an injury-hit Louth panel and he has seized his opportunity.

Downey was on song in the Louth forward line too, booting five terrific points from play in the opening half.

Offaly couldn't cope with Downey's incisive running infield, from the left wing across towards the Cusack Stand, before popping a series of right-footed scores from the edge of the D.

Yet for all of Louth's attacking spark and creativity up front, they only went in at half-time on level terms, 0-9 to 1-6.

That was largely down to Peter Cunningham's brilliantly taken 28th-minute goal for the Faithful.

The centre-back missed last season because of army duty but stood out on his return to Croke Park, striking a point from distance before rattling the net five minutes later.

Sullivan cut through the centre in the buildup before hand-passing to his left to pick out the onrushing Cunningham who cut back inside his marker before firing a low shot beyond James Califf.

An encounter simmering with entertainment came to boiling point during a back-and-forth second-half.

The third quarter belonged to Offaly who outscored their counterparts by 0-3 to 0-1 but six Louth points in a row between the 50th and 56th minutes looked to have turned the game decisively in their favour.

They still led by three points with eight minutes of normal time remaining following Downey's seventh score of the afternoon.

But Louth couldn't close it out and didn't score again in normal time despite a number of decent chances.

The best of those chances fell to captain Mulroy who had two shots at goal cleared in the 61st minute.

Offaly, meanwhile, chipped away at the deficit with four points in a row to eventually reel in Louth, Sullivan eventually hitting the leveller in the 74th minute after being fed by Cian Donohoe on the left wing.

Bill Carroll struck the first point of extra-time for Offaly but six Louth points in a row, with Mulroy the hero, effectively won it for the north easterners who secured back-to-back wins in the Championship for the first time in 13 years.

Louth scorers: C Downey (0-7); S Mulroy (0-6, 2 frees); C Lennon (0-3); D McKeown, T Durnin, C Grimes, C Early, N Sharkey (0-2); L Jackson (0-1).

Offaly scorers: D Hyland (0-5, 1 free); P Cunningham (1-1); D Hogan (1-0); R McNamee (0-3, 1 free); N Dunne (1 free), C Farrell (1 free)(0-2); A Sullivan, B Carroll (0-1).

Louth: J Califf; D McKenny, D Corcoran, C Murphy; L Grey, N Sharkey, C McKeever; T Durnin, C Early; P Matthews, C Downey, C Grimes; C Keenan, S Mulroy, D McKeown.

Subs: D McConnon for Keenan (32); L Jackson for Matthews & C Lennon for McKeown (h/t); P Lynch for Murphy (46); A Williams for McKeever (65). R Burns for Jackson & C McCaul for McConnon (e/t); McKeever for Corcoran (83); Jackson for McKenny (85); Murphy for Grey (88).

Offaly: I Duffy; D Hogan, D Dempsey, L Pearson; C Donohoe, P Cunningham, C Donnelly; J McEvoy, C McNamee; D Hyland, R McNamee, J Evans; C Farrell, N Dunne, A Sullivan.

Subs: J Maher for Evans (50); A Leavy for C McNamee & B Carroll for Dunne (56); J O'Brien for Pearson (62); J Bryant for McEvoy (64). L Egan for Sullivan, N Bracken for Donohoe, McEvoy for McNamee (e/t); S O'Toole Greene for Donnelly (79); Sullivan for Hyland (80+1); A Brazil for Cunningham (73).

Ref: J McQuillan (Cavan).