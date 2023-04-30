Stephen Cluxton starts for Dublin for first time since 2020

It will be the 41-year-old’s first appearance for the county since the 2020 All-Ireland final defeat of Mayo.
RETURN: Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 16:09
Brendan O'Brien

Stephen Cluxton will start for Dublin in Sunday afternoon’s Leinster football semi-final against Kildare.

The Parnells man made a dramatic return to the panel for the Allianz football league clash against Louth at Croke Park at the end of March and he now replaces the named keeper, David O’Hanlon, for their encounter with neighbours Kildare.

Manager Dessie Farrell has made two other changes to his stated 15 with Tom Lahiff and John Small coming in and Sean McMahon and Jack McCaffrey giving way.

Kildare show two changes for a game delayed by 30 minutes due to the need for extra-time in the Croke Park opener, the other Leinster semi-final between Louth and Offaly which was finally won by Mickey Harte’s team.

Mick O’Grady replaces Darragh Malone and Paddy McDermott comes in for Barry Coffey.

