Waterford defeat Cork to advance to Munster camogie semi-final

Cork 1-15 Waterford 1-18

Waterford advanced to a Munster senior camogie championship semi-final against Tipperary next weekend following their deserved three-point win over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

A momentous occasion for the Déise, their first competitive victory over the Rebels since they were promoted to the top grade eight years ago. No doubt, Seán Power’s panel is on an upward trajectory after their recent Division 1B league final triumph over Wexford, while their minor team will contest the All-Ireland final against Cork next Sunday.

In last year’s All-Ireland senior semi-final, Waterford put it up to Cork. Sunday afternoon’s fixture was going to be a stellar test.

They passed with flying colours.

Three-time All-Star Beth Carton’s return of 10 points, plus huge work-rate from all over the field ensured the perfect result.

Both sides were affected by dual commitments and injuries. Annie Fitzgerald was absent, having gone with the Waterford footballers against Kerry. Cork’s Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger remained on the camogie panel, while Aoife Healy and Orlaith Cahalane travelled with the footballers to Tipperary.

Played in beautiful sunshine, Waterford started the half fast to go four points to two up inside the opening 10 minutes - three of these flags from play by Abby Flynn (2) and Orla Hickey.

Winning their share of possession, the strong wind against them saw a number of their shots drop short.

Cork came more into the game, Vikki Faulkner having to make a brilliant block to deny Cork a goal opportunity.

Ahead by 0-6 to 0-3, Waterford couldn’t repel Cork captain Amy O’Connor as she collected a cross-field pass and fired low to level matters on the quarter hour mark.

Orla Cronin put Cork ahead for the first time, but the visitors regained the advantage when a lovely move started by Carton to Hickey was finished to the net by Niamh Rockett. Although she lost possession, the corner-forward kept her composure to raise a green flag.

The hosts achieved parity twice as Saoirse McCarthy had the final say of the half to leave the score, 1-8 apiece.

Waterford moved in front after the interval through Flynn and Carton. Matthew Twomey’s outfit squandered a couple of good chances before Carton rifled over her fourth free and they continued in the ascendancy to go ahead 1-14 to 1-10 with 10 minutes to go - Carton epitomising all that was good about the Waterford attack.

Cork sub Ali Smith pegged one back, but scores were hard to come by against a resolute backline.

Waterford worked their socks off all over the field, and they held a five-point lead, 1-16 to 1-11.

Again, Cork ate into their dominance, Smith and sub Emma Murphy scoring.

With the vocal crowd getting behind their respective teams, it made for a nervy finish as the Reds chased a goal.

Waterford though, sensing victory, would not be outdone.

The Waterford/Tipperary match will be a double-header alongside the Cork versus Tipperary SHC on next Saturday evening.

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor (1-3, 0-3 frees), C Sigerson (0-4, 0-3 frees), O Cronin, A Smith and E Murphy (0-2 each), S McCarthy and L Hayes (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: B Carton (0-10, 0-7 frees), A Flynn (0-4), N Rockett (1-0), O Hickey (0-2), L Bray and M O’Brien (0-1 each).

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Treacy, I O’Regan; S McCarthy, C Healy; C Sigerson, F Keating, H Ryan; A O’Connor (Capt), O Cronin, C Finn.

Subs: P Mackey for C Healy (half-time), E Murphy for H Ryan, A Smith for C Finn (both 43), K Wall for O Cronin (54).

WATERFORD: B O’Regan; V Faulkner, I Heffernan, N Curran; K Corbett Barry, C Carroll, M Power; L Bray (Capt), K Lynch; M O’Brien, O Hickey, B Carton; R Walsh, A Flynn, N Rockett.

Subs: R Kirwan for M O’Brien (48), A Landers for N Curran, A Corcoran for R Walsh (both 52), T Power for I Heffernan (58), M O’Regan for N Rockett (61).

Referee: Mike Ryan (Tipperary).