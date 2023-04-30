Sars maintain perfect league start with win over Na Piarsaigh

It’s a case of as you were at the top of Division 1 of the Red FM Cork SHL as the competition reached its halfway point over the weekend.

Sarsfields maintained their impressive form and in doing so maintained their perfect start to the season while below them there’s no separating Douglas, Fr O’Neill’s and reigning champions, Blackrock, who are all locked on seven points.

Sars welcomed Na Piarsaigh to the Castle Field in Riverstown on Friday evening but it turned out to be a long evening for the northsiders as the home side registered a comfortable win. Daniel Hogan was their scorer in chief as he hit 2-5 while Darragh Long and Daniel Kearney also worked the scoreboard. Further goals from Luke Hackett and Cian Darcy put the result beyond doubt as Sars ran out comfortable winners on a scoreline of 4-28 to 1-15, Shane Forde with the goal and Craig Hanifin with 0-5 for Na Piarsaigh.

There was a much closer game in Galway’s Lane on Thursday evening as Carrigtwohill locked horns with the home side, Douglas. After a tight opening, a Niall Hartnett goal gave Douglas the impetus and although Seán Brennan responded in kind for Carrig, six successive points from the home side gave them a 1-11 to 1-5 half time lead. Another goal for Douglas from Mark Dolan, who hit 1-4 across the hour, then put them in the driving seat. Carrigtwohill kept plugging away as Brennan added four points to his tally before a late goal from Liam O’Sullivan left four between them at the end, 2-20 to 2-16.

Fr O’Neill’s kept pace with Douglas as a result of their 0-15 to 0-12 win away to Killeagh. Kevin O’Driscoll and Liam O’Driscoll top scored for O’Neill’s with 0-5 each from placed balls as Cillian Broderick hit 0-3 from play while Dylan McCarthy and Gary Leahy were Killeagh’s top scorers with 0-5 and 0-2 respectively.

Blackrock are the third team on seven points as a result of their 3-20 to 1-21 win over Kanturk. Tadhg Deasy, Tom Grainger and Robbie Cotter has the majors for the Rockies while Lorcán McLoughlin raised the green flag for the Duhallow men.

Finally, Erin’s Own recorded their second win of the campaign as they edged Charleville by 1-15 to 0-16. Ronan Twomey hit 1-4 for Erin’s Own and Tim Dillon played well in goals while Jack Doyle and Andrew Cagney combined for 0-14 of Charleville’s scores.

Meanwhile, in Division 2 Glen Rovers usurped their old rivals from St Finbarr’s at the top of the table as a result of their 1-28 to 1-13 win over a depleted Bishopstown on Thursday evening. A Dean Brosnan goal separated the sides at the break as the Glen led by 1-8 to 0-8 with Daniel Murray and Conor Hegarty showing well for the home side. There was only one side in it thereafter, however, as the Glen pulled away, inspired by Brosnan who also hit eleven points, five from play. He was ably assisted by Rhys Dunne and Adam Lordan who hit 0-5 and 0-4 respectively while young wing backs Donagh Coughlan and Eoghan Varian also impressed as Daire Daly hit a late consolation goal for the ‘Town. It ended a good seven days for the Glen as two goals from Stephen Lynam helped them to a 2-18 to 1-14 win over Mallow the previous week.

Courcey Rovers drew level on seven points with the Barr’s as a result of their 1-19 to 0-19 win over the county champions. Richie Sweetnam was the Courceys key mean, as he hit 1-6 while Tadhg O’Sullivan and DJ Twomey both had a brace of points too. Jack Cahalane had 0-10 for the Barr’s, three of which came from play, while Eoghan Finn again played well at the back and hit 0-2.

Ballincollig travelled to Mallow on Saturday evening and left with the points as a result of their 2-17 to 2-15 win. Cian O’Driscoll had the goals for Ballincollig, Cian Dorgan hit 0-10 while for Mallow Pa Herlihy and Daniel Sheehan combined for 2-4.

Finally Newtownshandrum travelled home with the points from Fermoy as they recorded a 5-18 to 1-17 win. Jamie Coughlan raised two green flags for Newtown while Conor Twomey, Stephen Minihane and Eoin O’Mahony all found the net too.