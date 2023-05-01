Jack O'Connor: Anyone who underestimates Clare is mistaken

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor admits his competitive streak is such that even if he were ‘playing marbles’ he would want to win.

Kerry face Clare in the Munster football final next Sunday at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick and, despite Kerry being raging hot favourites, O’Connor feels there is plenty motivation for his side to get the victory.

“If I was playing marbles I would want to win,” says O’Connor. "There are loads of reasons why we want to win the game. First of all losing is never good for morale and we do not want to be going into the group format with any baggage.

“Second of all, it helps with the seeding that you get your first game at home. It’s always good to get off on a good footing. I remember a few years ago there in the group stages (Super 8s) Kerry lost the first game to Galway in Croke Park and they were on the back foot after that and it cost them in the end.

“Cork seemed to have improved and I think they have improved this year and their league performances would have suggested that, and then Clare turned them over so that will tell you that anyone who underestimates Clare is mistaken.

“We’re expecting it to be a very tough battle. They are very well set up defensively and they have forwards like Keelan Sexton along with Eoin Cleary and Emmet McMahon who can do damage. It will be a very good test for our fellas and a test we are looking forward to.”

There has been much talk about the new format which will see 16 teams divided into four groups with the top team advancing straight to the quarter-finals and teams finishing in second and third heading to the preliminary quarter-finals.

O’Connor says he is a fan of the structure even if he will wait until the end of the season to make an overall judgement.

“It’s an exciting format, and players are looking forward to it. Even the anticipation of the draw (on Tuesday) and getting a big game in Killarney, you know that’s something for players to be excited about,” he said.

“The fact that you’ve games every two weeks is ideal because you can do a week’s work and then taper down a bit coming up to the game so I think it’s a good format. But it’ll be at the end of the season before we all get a proper handle on how to go about it properly.

“It’s going to be exciting and it’s going to be challenging, and I suppose the Championship needed to be spiced up a bit and this will serve that purpose.”

For teams like Kerry and Dublin the challenge has always been to time their run and peak at the latter end of the Championship. That is even more the case in the new format and the Piarsaigh na Dromoda clubman highlights the importance of getting off to a good start.

“There are going to be some very difficult games in the group stages, that’s why I am saying it’s vital to try and get the first game at home and try and get a win under your belt, and that puts you in a decent position,” says O’Connor.

“My own instinct is that you have to time your run a bit and just try to be hitting form around the group stages because that’s really important. I don’t know was it by accident or design that it’s only in the last month or six weeks I suppose that we feel we’ve got up to the pitch or where we need to be.”

Much was made of Kerry’s lacklustre league form and the failure of some of the fringe players to make an impact despite numerous opportunities to do so. But O’Connor feels his squad are in a good place despite injuries ruling out Stefan Okunbor and Darragh Roche.

“We are hoping to keep as many fellas in the panel as competitive as possible so that if someone gets injured someone can step in seamlessly. And that’s vital because you don’t get a chance to draw your breath, from here on in now it’s flat out and fellas have to be up to speed, and maybe that was part of the reason we left the lads play club football so that they’d get more up to match speed and be ready if they were called upon.”