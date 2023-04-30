Darren Gleeson rues Antrim's first half display

WEXFORD 1-30 ANTRIM 1-26

Antrim didn't produce their best finishing when it mattered as they went down to a four point defeat despite a fine second half as Wexford held firm to take their opening two points in this Leinster senior hurling championship Round 2 game played at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

While corner-forward Conal Cunning showed tremendous accuracy from placed balls, finishing the game with a personal tally of 0-13, (9 frees, 3, 65s), it was not enough to salvage a victory despite the fact they outscored the home side 0-16 to 0-11 during that second thirty-five minutes.

The clinical O'Connor brothers helped Wexford break brave Antrim's resistance and take their first two points of the campaign.

It was a welcome opening victory coming on the back of their disappointing opening round defeat to Galway, while Antrim will see this as an opportunity lost to build on their draw with Dublin.

While Wexford built up a nine point interval lead, a resurgent second half challenge from the Glensmen pegged back the home side with some excellent points as they gained the momentum for periods, a spell in which wayward finishing also came back to haunt them. Home keeper James Lawlor was also forced into two quality saves from Neil McManus and Conal Cunning, when a goal would have set them up for a victory effort.

Rory O'Connor played a more familiar attacking role and finished the game with a personal tally of 0-7, with some huge points from a variety of angles, while Jack O'Connor contributed 0-5, scores which proved crucial particularly in a second half when Wexford were laboring to cope with the Antrim challenge.

"It was a significant two points for us, especially following the disappointment of the opening game against Galway,", said Wexford manager Darragh Egan. "We were fully aware that a victory was needed. We took the game to them in the opening half, opened up a significant lead but we would be somewhat disappointed with our second half display.

"The challenge facing us now is to back this up against Dublin next Saturday. That's another huge challenge," added Egan.

"They got away from us during the opening stages of the first half," said Antrim manager Darren Gleeson. "We rushed things, made mistakes which they capitalised upon.

"The second half brought much improvement. We made huge improvements, a lot of things went well, but we still missed some crucial scoring chances. Still we met the challenge in the second half, created chances, and with a little luck close to goal, we could have added a further goal or two," added Gleeson.

Wexford opened with three quickfire points through Rory O'Connor, two, and Liam Óg McGovern, but Antrim responded through Sean Elliott and a Gerard Walsh long free.

Wexford led 0-6 to 0-3 when James McNaughton levelled the game with a fine goal from an acute angle on eleven minutes, while on fifteen minutes Cathal Dunbar found the Antrim net. The sides continued to trade points with Cunning showing excellent accuracy for the visitors, while both Rory and Jack O'Connor picked off some excellent points leaving Wexford leading 1-19 to 1-10 at the interval.

Neil McManus pointed within seconds of the restart, but Wexford continued to withstand the Antrim challenge, leading 1-23 to 1-15 after 47 minutes. However, it was Antrim who gained a decided edge in the closing 15 minutes as they sought out the scores gradually reducing the deficit and while chances came their way they were unable to apply the finishing touch particularly with those two goal opportunities from close range.

Cunning through his excellent accuracy put four points between the teams, 1-29 to 1-25 with three minutes remaining, but Wexford held firm as Antrim sought goals from two close in frees in a tense finish.

Scorers for Wexford: L Chin (0-8, 2 frees), R O'Connor (0-7), C Dunbar (1-2), J O'Connor (0-5), O Foley (0-4), L Óg McGovern (0-2), S Donohoe (0-1), R Lawlor (0-1).

Scorers for Antrim: C Cunning (0-13, 9 frees, 3, '65s), J McNaughton (1-1), N McManus (0-2), R McMullan (0-2), N O'Connor (0-1), G Walsh (0-1 free), M Bradley (0-1), S Elliott (0-1), K Molloy (0-1), C Johnston (0-1), P Boyle (0-1), S McAuley (0-1).

Wexford: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; M O'Hanlon, C Foley, S Donohoe; D O'Keeffe, C Hearne; O Foley, J O'Connor, L Óg McGovern; R O'Connor, L Chin, C Dunbar.

Subs: Joe O'Connor for Ryan (ht), C McDonald for Hearne (45), K Foley for O'Keeffe (55), M Dwyer for Jack O'Connor (59), R Lawlor for Dunbar (68).

Antrim: R Elliott; P Burke. R McGarry, N O'Connor; G Walsh, E Campbell, S Walsh; M Bradley, S Elliott; K Molloy, J Maskey, J McNaughton; C Cunning, N McManus, C Johnston.

Subs: R McMullan for Maskey (32), P Boyle for S Walsh (33), E O'Neill for S Elliott (45), S McAuley for Johnston (55), D Nugent for Campbell (61).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).