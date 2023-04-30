John Fogarty: Sweet success for Clare as  Limerick lick their wounds and regroup

Munster SHC Rd 2: Limerick 2-20 Clare 1-24 JUST when you thought the Munster margins couldn't be any finer, along comes a blockbuster to shave it tighter again.

Beforehand, epitaphs were being prepared for Clare’s 2023 season as they faced their nemesis of the past four seasons hunting an 18th championship game unbeaten. Coming so quick after coughing up five goals to Tipp in fortress Ennis, it seemed a tall order.

Fortunately, Clare didn’t believe their own press or read too much into the Tipp loss. In front of 30,460 enthralled spectators, Brian Lohan's men were the better team for so much of this game, providing answers about their resilience and puncturing the sense of Limerick infallibility.

The prospect of back-to-back defeats was unthinkable, Lohan acknowledging afterwards that it would have been a mountain to scale.

“I know Cork came back from it last year, but two defeats would have been a real hammer blow, especially with the work the lads have done all year. Also, on top of not being able to beat them (Limerick) last year, it was crucial.”

Only behind for nine minutes in total - during which Limerick struck for a 29th-minute goal via Seamus Flanagan, deemed not to be in the small square, Clare’s frenetic and compulsive unsettling of Limerick’s leading men was crucial. Had the champions pilfered a draw after Flanagan’s second goal in additional time reduced the gap to a point, it would have felt like an injustice, not least because Clare outscored their neighbours by eight points from play.

"Our lads were relaxed coming into it,” said Lohan. “They knew their job and what had to be done and there’s great stuff in those guys - we just didn’t see it, or enough of it, last week. That was the most disappointing thing from the first game.

“The supporters have great faith in the team, we’ve got really tremendous guys – not just being good enough to be on the team at the moment. Generational-type hurlers are what we have and we improved from the last day. That extra match brought us on and I think we deserved to win the game.”

The generational talents of Tony Kelly started and finished the game with flourishes. He was too quiet for swathes in between but a sprinkling of stardust was enough to season the pot. That Clare delivered without his puppetry points to them becoming a more mature outfit. David Fitzgerald made a major impact on his return from suspension. John Conlon was a totemic figure and Aidan McCarthy’s stock rose again.

For Limerick, there is blood in the water, especially if Seán Finn and Cian Lynch transpire to be lengthy lay-offs - and Tipperary and Cork will smell it. If the champions aren’t careful, we’ll soon be talking about Division 1 title being a curse.

Like Waterford last year, they carried on where they left in the league with a room-for-improvement opening day Munster SHC win before falling down in the second round. Like Waterford last year, they now have a three-week break to digest the defeat but you sense the All-Ireland champions will use it well.

Speaking about their previous championship defeat some 40 months ago, Gearóid Hegarty admitted that reverse against Kilkenny haunted him. Like this loss, it came by the narrowest of margins but at least they don’t have to wait nine months to get back in the saddle. Twenty one days seems a suitable period to dust themselves down before facing Tipperary in Thurles.

Kiely and Paul Kinnerk are sure to scrutinise puck-out problems. Just as they surfaced against Waterford, the restart issues appeared in the first half of the Division 1 semi-final win over Tipperary. Nickie Quaid made two fine first-half saves but this was his most uncomfortable 70 minutes for quite some time.

Their routine third quarter push was also MIA for the second time in a week. Leading by a point at half-time, 1-10 to 0-12, they were two behind by the 55th minute and never got ahead following Peter Duggan’s top-spinner that foiled Quaid in the 40th minute.

“They had a very strong quarter one and quarter three,” accepted Kiely. “Straight after half-time, they got two quick scores but on each occasion, we responded well. Midway through the first half, we responded well. I think we took a two or three-point deficit and took it into a three-point lead, so you have to be happy for that phase of the game. They (Clare) showed fantastic energy and accuracy when it mattered most. I think a few turnovers cost us dearly particularly the goal in the second half.”

Kiely honed in on Limerick’s waywardness too, emulating Waterford’s second-half wide count of eight from last week. Across the game, Aaron Gillane hit four, two from frees including a 58th minute effort that saw duties transferred temporarily to Tom Morrissey, who along with William O’Donoghue gave Limerick’s most admirable individual efforts.

‘We have only two points from four,” shrugged Kiely. “I suppose if you said to me a month ago, ‘Would you take two points from four, I wouldn’t cry over it. It’s not the end of the world. Our accuracy saved us last week, our accuracy let us down this week.”

Limerick recoiled, Clare redeemed – the majestic Munster championship delivers once more.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-8, 6 frees); S. Flanagan (2-1); D. Byrnes (0-5, frees); T. Morrissey (0-4, 1 free); C. Lynch, C. O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: A. McCarthy (0-7, 3 frees, 1 65); T. Kelly (0-4); P. Duggan (1-1); D. Fitzgerald, M. Rodgers (1 sideline) (0-3 each); S. O’Donnell, A. Shanagher (0-2 each); D. McInerney, R. Taylor (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; C. O’Neill, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey.

Subs for Limerick: M. Casey for S. Finn (inj h-t); G. Hegarty for C. Lynch (inj 38); D. Reidy for D. O’Donovan (44); G. Mulcahy for P. Casey (64); C. Boylan for C. O’Neill (70).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; A. Hogan, C. Cleary, R. Hayes; D. Ryan, J. Conlon, D. McInerney; R. Taylor, C. Malone; D. Fitzgerald, A. McCarthy, S. O’Donnell; T. Kelly (c), P. Duggan, M. Rodgers.

Subs for Clare: P. Flanagan for A. Hogan (temp 34-35); A. Shanagher for P. Duggan (60); S. Meehan for M. Rodgers (64); P. Flanagan for A. Hogan (70+4).

Referee: C. Lyons (Cork).