'Irked' Westmeath boss Fortune hits out at Dubs' Donoghue

Westmeath manager Joe Fortune surprisingly hit out at his opposite number Micheal Donoghue after Dublin's Leinster SHC win at Parnell Park tonight.

Dublin started poorly and still trailed approaching half-time but turned the screw with goals from Donal Burke and Cian Boland to eventually win by 2-23 to 1-14.

It was an at times spiky Round 2 encounter with six yellow cards - three for each team - handed out in the first-half before Dublin got on top and eased to the comfortable win.

Speaking afterwards, Fortune, who previously guided Dublin to Leinster U-21 success and managed Ballyboden St Enda's in the capital, claimed that Donoghue 'irked' him with comments at full-time that left him 'very disappointed'.

"Just a couple of comments at the end irked me a small bit from the Dublin management, that we went out to go at them," said Fortune. "I spent long enough here to know the respect I give to Parnell Park and to that Dublin team and we go out to play hurling with them. I was just very disappointed with some of the comments that came at the end, very disappointed."

Asked what exactly former All-Ireland winning Galway manager Donoghue had said, Fortune continued: "Micheal came to me at the end and said 'Hard luck but you went to do one of the Dublin players'. But genuinely, and I'll give you the photo of our tactical setup for the day, there was never a comment or a direction in any way, shape or form in regards to that.

"I'm disappointed with that because I've spent 10 years here. I've won Leinster titles and county titles and whatever."

Fortune concluded that he felt "the way to carry yourself is to say 'Hard luck' and you move on".

Donoghue had completed his own post match interview before Fortune spoke to the media so didn't get the opportunity to respond to the claim.

ENDS