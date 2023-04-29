Lohan salutes his 'generational' Clare stars after thrilling triumph over Limerick

Clare manager Brian Lohan hailed his “generational-type” hurlers as they pulled off a thrilling victory over Limerick in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night.

Coming into the game on the back of an opening-day loss to Tipperary in Ennis, Lohan praised the calmness of his players in what was billed as being close to a do-or-die game for The Banner.

"Our lads were relaxed coming into it. They knew their job and knew what had to be done and there’s good stuff in those guys, there’s great stuff and we just didn’t see it, or just didn’t see enough of it last week. That was the most disappointing thing from last week but, look, we are obviously happy," Logan said after his side clung on for a historic one-point win on Shannonside.

“The supporters have great faith in the team, we’ve got really tremendous guys – not just being good enough to be on the team at the moment. Generational-type hurlers is what we have and we improved from the last day. That extra match that we got brought us on and I think we deserved to win the game.”

Lohan acknowledged that Clare’s situation would have been difficult had they recorded a second-successive loss.

“I know Cork came back from it last year, but two defeats would have been a real hammer blow, especially with the work the lads have done all year," he added. "Also, on top of not being able to beat them (Limerick) last year, it was crucial.”

John Kiely rued Limerick’s wayward shooting and gave full credit to Clare for their victory.

“We have only two points from four. I suppose if you said to me a month ago, ‘Would you take two points from four?, I wouldn’t cry over it. It’s not the end of the world," he insisted.

“Our accuracy saved us last week, our accuracy left us down this week. To be fair, both oppositions brought two excellent performances and it shouldn’t be necessarily about our performance as the performance of the opposition that we have to take on. I think Clare brought a really excellent performance and it was always going to take an incredible performance to beat them on the night and we just fell narrowly short.”

Kiely reported Seán Finn suffered a knee injury and Cian Lynch a hamstring tweak.

“Cian was just a hamstring. He just felt a pinch in it so no point in risking that becoming a more significant injury. Sean, it was a knee injury. I don’t know the extent of it. We’ll probably have to get a scan of it during the week and see where it’s at," he said.

“But, listen, we have three weeks now until the next game to get our ducks in a row. We have to take this week possibly to refresh and get a bit of a break from it. Freshen up, come back and two weeks to the Tipp game. That’s going to be a huge fixture now.”