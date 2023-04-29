Wexford start fast and hold firm to deny battling Antrim

LEINSTER SHC Round 2: WEXFORD 1-30 ANTRIM 1-26

A productive opening 35 minutes set Wexford up for an eventual four-point victory over a battling Antrim side in this Leinster Second Round senior hurling championship tie at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

While they built a nine-point interval lead, Wexford still needed the cushion to hold off a resurgent second-half challenge from the Glensmen who pegged back the home side with some excellent points as they gained the momentum for periods, a spell in which wayward finishing also came back to haunt them.

It was corner-forward Conal Cunning who was his side's prolific scorer, finishing the game with a personal tally of 0-12, (8 frees, 3 '65s). At the opposite end it was the scoring exploits of the O'Connor brothers, Rory and Jack, that eventually steered the hosts to a crucial two points.

"It was a significant two points for us, especially following the disappointment of the opening game against Galway," said Wexford Manager Darragh Egan. "We were fully aware that a victory was needed. We took the game to them in the opening half, opened up a significant lead but we would be somewhat disappointed with our second-half display.

"The challenge facing us now is to back this up against Dublin next Saturday. That's another huge challenge."

Opposite number Darren Gleeson lamented his side's slow start.

"They got away from us during the opening stages of the first half. We rushed things, made mistakes which they capitalised upon," said the Antrim manager.

"The second half brought much improvement. We made huge improvements, a lot of things went well, but we still missed some crucial scoring chances. Still we met the challenge in the second half, created chances, and with a little luck close to goal, we could have added a further goal or two,"

Wexford opened with three quick-fire points through Rory O'Connor and Liam Og McGovern, but Antrim responded through Sean Elliott and a Gerard Walsh long free.

Wexford led 0-6 to 0-3, when James McNaughton levelled the game with a fine goal from an acute angle on 11 minutes, while on 15 minutes Cathal Dunbar found the Antrim net. The sides continued to trade points with Cunning showing excellent accuracy for the visitors, while both Rory and Jack O'Connor picked off some excellent points leaving Wexford leding 1-19 to 1-10 at the interval.

Neil McManus pointed within seconds of the restart, but Wexford continued to withstand the Antrim challenge still leading 1-23 to 1-15 after forty-seven minutes.

Through his excellent accuracy Cunning put four points between the teams, 1-29 to 1-25 with three minutes remaining, but Wexford held firm as Antrim sought goals from two close-range frees in a tense finish.

Wexford: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; M O'Hanlon, C Foley, S Donohoe (0-1); D O'Keeffe, C Hearne; O Foley (0-4), J O'Connor (0-5), L Og McGovern (0-2); R O'Connor (0-7), L Chin (0-8, 2 frees), C Dunbar (1-2).

Subs: Joe O'Connor for Ryan (ht), C McDonald for Hearne (45), K Foley for O'Keeffe (55), M Dwyer for Jack O'Connor (59), R Lawlor (0-1) for Dunbar (68).

Antrim: R Elliott; P Burke. R McGarry, N O'Connor (0-1); G Walsh (0-1 free), E Campbell, S Walsh; M Bradley (0-1), S Elliott (0-1); K Molloy (0-1), J Maskey, J McNaughton (1-1); C Cunning (0-12, 8 frees, 3, '65s), N McManus (0-3, 0-1 free), C Johnston (0-1).

Subs: R McMullan (0-2) for Maskey (32), P Boyle (0-1) for S Walsh (33), E O'Neill for S Elliott (45), S McAuley (0-1) for Johnston (55), D Nugent for Campbell (61).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).