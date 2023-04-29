Brilliant Banner blow Munster wide open with historic Limerick scalp 

Limerick 2-20 Clare 1-24

Blowing open the Munster championship, a rejuvenated Clare this evening recorded a first SHC victory over Limerick in their city since the 19th century.

Not since 1889 had they beaten their neighbours here and they did it in dramatic circumstances in front of a hefty 30,460 attendance.

Seamus Flanagan’s additional-time goal threatened to deny Clare the two points but The Banner stayed the course to make amends for last weekend’s home loss to Tipperary.

Limerick were hit on the treble as they lost their unbeaten run that had extended to 17 games as well as Seán Finn and Cian Lynch to injuries.

Down two at the break, Clare stormed into the start of the second half as they did the first, scoring 1-2 without reply. Their 40th-minute goal was provided by Peter Duggan, his topspin effort foiling Nickie Quaid. However, they didn’t score for another seven minutes by which time Limerick had levelled matters.

RAISE THE BANNER: Shane O'Donnell of Clare celebrates with supporters after his side's victory in the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Limerick and Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Clare went two points ahead four times in the closing 15 minutes of normal time but it was Aron Shanagher’s last couple of scores that gave them the winning platform prior to Flanagan’s last-gasp salvage attempt.

Both goalkeepers made excellent first-half saves. Eibhear Quilligan denied Seamus Flanagan 13 seconds in after he was put in by Aaron Gillane. Twenty minutes later, Quaid was able to get a touch on Tony Kelly’s shot to deflect it to the butt of a post. He also flipped over a Peter Duggan shot in additional time.

Clare would have felt aggrieved being behind after a riveting if punctuated first half. The better team, they found themselves one back, 1-10 to 0-12, courtesy of Flanagan’s goal that was eventually awarded in the 29th minute.

Cathal O’Neill had cut towards the Clare goal and, despite being hooked by Conor Cleary, was still able to force the ball across to Flanagan who appeared to be in the square before the ball arrived. Clare players protested but the goal was eventually awarded, David Fitzgerald picking up a booking for his trouble.

Helped by the wind, Clare were sparking in the opening quarter and led 0-8 to 0-5 largely down to the amount of pressure they put on Limerick at puck-out time. Few Limerick players were allowed to settle but Clare did accumulate seven wides.

Frees were largely keeping Limerick in touch and they were two points in arrears when Flanagan swooped for his goal. More placed ball scores from Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes followed although Clare went into the turnaround with a couple of points.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-8, 6 frees); S. Flanagan (2-1); D. Byrnes (0-5, frees); T. Morrissey (0-4, 1 free); C. Lynch, C. O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: A. McCarthy (0-7, 3 frees, 1 65); T. Kelly (0-4); P. Duggan (1-1); D. Fitzgerald, M. Rodgers (1 sideline) (0-3 each); S. O’Donnell, A. Shanagher (0-2 each); D. McInerney, R. Taylor (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; C. O’Neill, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey.

Subs for Limerick: M. Casey for S. Finn (inj h-t); G. Hegarty for C. Lynch (inj 38); D. Reidy for D. O’Donovan (44); G. Mulcahy for P. Casey (64); C. Boylan for C. O’Neill (70).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; A. Hogan, C. Cleary, R. Hayes; D. Ryan, J. Conlon, D. McInerney; R. Taylor, C. Malone; D. Fitzgerald, A. McCarthy, S. O’Donnell; T. Kelly (c), P. Duggan, M. Rodgers.

Subs for Clare: P. Flanagan for A. Hogan (temp 34-35); A. Shanagher for P. Duggan (60); S. Meehan for M. Rodgers (64); P. Flanagan for A. Hogan (70+4).

Referee: C. Lyons (Cork).