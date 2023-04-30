'We have a team for all seasons': Evolving Derry win many admirers 

While Rory Gallagher toasted his Ulsters champions' ability to win in myriad ways, opposing number Vinny Corey saluted Derry's sense of space
ROARING HOME: Derry manager Rory Gallagher during the victory over Monaghan. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 06:00
Maurice Brosnan

Derry are evolving. Ten different scorers kicked 1-21 as they blew Monaghan aside and reached their second consecutive Ulster final. First things first, was that their best performance under Rory Gallagher?

“I don’t know, I haven’t thought about it,” he said with a shrug. “It was very, very good but if you are asking me, I expect us to beat Monaghan. They are rebuilding. They have a number of players who have played an awful lot of football. We played really well with the ball. A bit sloppy without it.” 

Shane McGuigan led the line with nine points, but their attack had huge variety with strong shooters from range chipping in throughout. After winning an Ulster final and making an All-Ireland semi-final, there was always going to be a need to take the next step and build from the back. So far, so good.

“Scoring is obviously a massive part of football. It is not just scoring. It is your ability to understand the situations and how to attack. We just feel we work equally hard with the ball as without. The reality is people have caught on to defensive football, they can work their way around it.” 

The obvious comparison is Donegal’s evolution from 2011 to 2012. Is the same process underway?

“In a way, yeah. You have to start somewhere. The two (Ulster) championship games I was involved in that we lost, we scored 15 conceded 17. Scored 15 conceded 16. The Armagh game we struggled to hit 15, against Donegal we left more than 15 behind us.

“We have evolved. There will be days you can win with 1-12 or 2-10 as well. We have to be a team for all seasons that can experience that and grind it out. That is the challenge.” 

Monaghan boss Vinny Corey was gracious in defeat and refused to make an issue of a delay to their arrival. Throw-in was moved back by five minutes as a result.

“I thought Derry were awesome all day. Their scores, shot selection, angles of running. We couldn’t live with it. Derry were two yards ahead today.” 

They lost Darren Hughes due to an ankle injury before half-time and took off Jack McCarron before the break as well. In the end they were unable to deal with Derry’s relentless attack. They will now prepare for the All-Ireland series with the draw taking place next Tuesday at 1pm, live on GAAGO.

“Listen, credit to Derry. That is the way they are playing and that is the way they are used to playing. They go mass defence. They go mass attack. They flush out sweepers. They pull boys deep and they pull boys wide. They open up space and they are very good at it.”

