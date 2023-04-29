Hurling roundup: Wins for Meath, Wicklow and Cavan

14-man Meath secured a crucial 1-21 to 1-19 win over Derry in their Christy Ring Cup encounter at Owenbeg on Saturday
CRUCIAL WIN: 14-man Meath secured a crucial 1-21 to 1-19 win over Derry in their Christy Ring Cup encounter at Owenbeg on Saturday. File pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 19:48
Cian Locke

14-man Meath secured a crucial 1-21 to 1-19 win over Derry in their Christy Ring Cup encounter at Owenbeg on Saturday.

Having lost to London last weekend a win was crucial for the Royals to get their campaign back on track.

They had to dig deep after James Toher was sent off in the 28th-minute.

Meath took a four point advantage into the half-time break despite their numerical disadvantage but Derry were back on level terms three minutes after the restart.

Derry were awarded a penalty 50 seconds into the second half which Cormac O'Doherty buried to the net.

Midway through the half Nicky Potterton raced through to lash the ball into the Derry net and give Meath renewed belief.

They held on for a crucial victory.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Wicklow had too much for Armagh securing victory in their Nickey Rackard Cup encounter by 3-28 to 3-8.

Cavan leaked five goals but still came away with the win in their Lory Meagher Cup clash with Lancashire in Kingspan Breffni Park. Cavan secured a 3-29 to 5-9 victory.

CLOSE QUARTERS: Caoimhe Lyons of Limerick in action against Ciara Grogan of Clare during the Munster Senior Camogie Championship Quarter-Final match between Limerick and Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Clinical Clare put Limerick to sword to seal Munster final place

