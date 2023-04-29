Kilkenny GAA referees strike goes ahead as Gardai probe threat

Kilkenny referees have withdrawn their services for this weekend’s club games in support of a colleague who received a threatening letter following a game.

Despite the county board’s efforts to avert the strike, match officials will not be unavailable from today until Tuesday.

A series of intermediate, junior and minor hurling league fixtures scheduled for this weekend as well as a senior football championship quarter-final on Friday have been postponed.

States a county board statement: “Kilkenny Co Board has been informed that its referees are withdrawing their services this weekend (Friday to Monday inclusive) to highlight incidents of abuse directed at match officials in recent times.

“Kilkenny GAA does not condone any abusive behaviour and fully supports the GAA ethos of respecting our match officials. Our match officials are integral to the provision of games and all members of the GAA family, players, mentors, and supporters must acknowledge and respect this going forward.

“Kilkenny GAA will not be issuing any further comment at this time.”

A referee on Thursday confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he received anonymous, handwritten correspondence from a supporter after the U17 minor hurling game he officiated between Erins Own and Thomastown last Tuesday week, which Thomastown won.

Making a number of claims about the match official’s performance, the writer concluded that they knew where the referee lived and all about his family. It added: “May you die roaring with cancer.” An Garda Síochána are also investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the Waterford backroom team member who made contact with Gearóid Hegarty in last Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 1 game is facing a six-month ban.