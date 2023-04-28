Last minute Cox free seals victory for Galway over Mayo in Connacht Minor Football Championship

Electric Ireland Connacht MFC

Mayo 1-11 Galway 1-12

A late free for Galway saw them over Mayo in a tightly fought affair. The lead chopped and changed between the sides throughout the game with neither side gaining dominance.

Galway got off to a flying start when Ross Coen ran straight through the middle of the Mayo defence to fire a rocket which was saved by Mayo goalkeeper Conor Meaney with just 40 seconds on the clock. Galway continued to pressure the Mayo backs with Charlie Cox proving to be a handful and getting the first score of the game after three minutes.

Mayo were wasteful with their opportunities but Galway took their chances when they came. Ciaràn McDonagh got the Tribesmen’s second point in the eight minute to leave his side two points up.

Mayo’s first score of the game came in the 11th minute when Darragh Beirne kicked a Garryowen style ball in the air which Galway goalkeeper Cillian Walsh was unable to gather and the ball rolled into the back of the net to give Mayo the lead. Galway responded immediately from the kickout with a Daniel Fitzmaurice point to leave the sides all square.

Ciaran Mulhern put Galway into the lead with a point from a free which was followed by a point from play from Mayo’s captain Rio Mortimer. Seàn Rhattigan and Gavin Forry exchanged points to leave the score 1-2 to 0-5.

A Beirne free put Mayo a point up but Galway responded with scores from Cox and McDonagh to give the Tribesmen a slim lead. Beirne then levelled the game with a point from play to leave it all square at half time.

Mayo rushed out of the starting blocks in the second half with a shot on goal from Senan Guilfoyle which was saved by Walsh. Galway went on the attack from the save and captain Shay McGlinchey scored his first point of the game to put his side back in front.

Mayo got two in a row from Tommy Lydon and Beirne before Galway responded with a Jack Heneghan point. Mayo took a three point lead with scores from Beirne and Lydon (2).

Galway fought back and Coen's pass left Heneghan in front of goal with just the goalkeeper to beat. Scores level for the fifth time. The teams exchanged points and in the 59th minute Galway’s captain McGlinchey saw red for an incident on the ground after a tackle.

Mayo levelled from a Lydon free in the 63rd minute only for Galway to win a free from the kick out which was brought up 10 meters for dissent. Cox stepped up to slot the free over the bar and seal victory for Galway.

Galway manager Alan Glynn was happy to come out on the right side of the one point win. “Very happy with the result," he said.

"Two really good footballing teams playing a really good brand of football, and I think credit to both sets of players they put on a good spectacle.”

Mayo manager Sean Deane was disappointed but believes there is a lot to take from the game. “Heartbreaking to lose a game by a point but in saying that when you analyze the game and sit down over the next couple of days and have a good look at it sometimes you learn an awful lot more in defeat that you do when you win”

"There is huge learning out there for us today, some fundamental errors that we need to eradicate, we didn’t play for the first 20 minutes, we were slow out of the blocks which is unusual for us”.

Scorers for Mayo: D Beirne 1-3 (2f), T Lydon 0-5 (2f),C Lynch, R Mortimer, G Forry 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: J Heneghan 1-1, C Cox 0-3 (2f), C McDonagh 0-2, C Mulhern 0-2 (2f), D Fitzmaurice , S Rhattigan, S McGlinchey, Michey Mulryan 0-1 each.

MAYO: C Meaney, J Lavelle, E McGreal, Y Coghill, J Clarke, R Mortimer, F O’Reilly, Tiernan Egan, S Cunningham, C Lynch, T Lydon, S Guilfoyle, D Beirne, J Carey, G Forry.

Subs: C Jennings for O’Reilly (42), M Leonard for Lynch (59), C Ryder for Guilfoyle (53), T Tuffy for McGreal (49), R Gibbons for Carey (54).

GALWAY: C Walsh, T Proulx, C McNally, V Gill, B O’Malley, R Coen, S Rhattigan, S McGlinchey (c), S O’Grady, J Heneghan, C Mulhern, C McDonagh, C Cox, S Walsh, D Fitzmaurice.

Subs: S O’Flynn for Rhattigan (47), P Faherty for Heneghan (61), R Walkin for O’Grady (42), M Mulryan for Fitzmaurice (42), R Igoe for McDonagh (57).

Referee: Michael McGirl (Leitrim).