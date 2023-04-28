Last minute Cox free seals victory for Galway over Mayo in Connacht Minor Football Championship

The lead chopped and changed on numerous occasions until Cox's late heroics won it for the Tribesmen
Last minute Cox free seals victory for Galway over Mayo in Connacht Minor Football Championship

LATA DRAMA: Galway manager Alan Glynn during the Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Final match between Dublin and Galway at O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 22:37
Fiona Halligan, Hastings Insurance McHale Park

Electric Ireland Connacht MFC

Mayo 1-11 Galway 1-12

A late free for Galway saw them over Mayo in a tightly fought affair. The lead chopped and changed between the sides throughout the game with neither side gaining dominance.

Galway got off to a flying start when Ross Coen ran straight through the middle of the Mayo defence to fire a rocket which was saved by Mayo goalkeeper Conor Meaney with just 40 seconds on the clock. Galway continued to pressure the Mayo backs with Charlie Cox proving to be a handful and getting the first score of the game after three minutes.

Mayo were wasteful with their opportunities but Galway took their chances when they came. Ciaràn McDonagh got the Tribesmen’s second point in the eight minute to leave his side two points up.

Mayo’s first score of the game came in the 11th minute when Darragh Beirne kicked a Garryowen style ball in the air which Galway goalkeeper Cillian Walsh was unable to gather and the ball rolled into the back of the net to give Mayo the lead. Galway responded immediately from the kickout with a Daniel Fitzmaurice point to leave the sides all square.

Ciaran Mulhern put Galway into the lead with a point from a free which was followed by a point from play from Mayo’s captain Rio Mortimer. Seàn Rhattigan and Gavin Forry exchanged points to leave the score 1-2 to 0-5.

A Beirne free put Mayo a point up but Galway responded with scores from Cox and McDonagh to give the Tribesmen a slim lead. Beirne then levelled the game with a point from play to leave it all square at half time.

Mayo rushed out of the starting blocks in the second half with a shot on goal from Senan Guilfoyle which was saved by Walsh. Galway went on the attack from the save and captain Shay McGlinchey scored his first point of the game to put his side back in front.

Mayo got two in a row from Tommy Lydon and Beirne before Galway responded with a Jack Heneghan point. Mayo took a three point lead with scores from Beirne and Lydon (2).

Galway fought back and Coen's pass left Heneghan in front of goal with just the goalkeeper to beat. Scores level for the fifth time. The teams exchanged points and in the 59th minute Galway’s captain McGlinchey saw red for an incident on the ground after a tackle.

Mayo levelled from a Lydon free in the 63rd minute only for Galway to win a free from the kick out which was brought up 10 meters for dissent. Cox stepped up to slot the free over the bar and seal victory for Galway.

Galway manager Alan Glynn was happy to come out on the right side of the one point win. “Very happy with the result," he said.

"Two really good footballing teams playing a really good brand of football, and I think credit to both sets of players they put on a good spectacle.”

Mayo manager Sean Deane was disappointed but believes there is a lot to take from the game. “Heartbreaking to lose a game by a point but in saying that when you analyze the game and sit down over the next couple of days and have a good look at it sometimes you learn an awful lot more in defeat that you do when you win”

"There is huge learning out there for us today, some fundamental errors that we need to eradicate, we didn’t play for the first 20 minutes, we were slow out of the blocks which is unusual for us”.

Scorers for Mayo: D Beirne 1-3 (2f), T Lydon 0-5 (2f),C Lynch, R Mortimer, G Forry 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: J Heneghan 1-1, C Cox 0-3 (2f), C McDonagh 0-2, C Mulhern 0-2 (2f), D Fitzmaurice , S Rhattigan, S McGlinchey, Michey Mulryan 0-1 each.

MAYO: C Meaney, J Lavelle, E McGreal, Y Coghill, J Clarke, R Mortimer, F O’Reilly, Tiernan Egan, S Cunningham, C Lynch, T Lydon, S Guilfoyle, D Beirne, J Carey, G Forry.

Subs: C Jennings for O’Reilly (42), M Leonard for Lynch (59), C Ryder for Guilfoyle (53), T Tuffy for McGreal (49), R Gibbons for Carey (54).

GALWAY: C Walsh, T Proulx, C McNally, V Gill, B O’Malley, R Coen, S Rhattigan, S McGlinchey (c), S O’Grady, J Heneghan, C Mulhern, C McDonagh, C Cox, S Walsh, D Fitzmaurice.

Subs: S O’Flynn for Rhattigan (47), P Faherty for Heneghan (61), R Walkin for O’Grady (42), M Mulryan for Fitzmaurice (42), R Igoe for McDonagh (57).

Referee: Michael McGirl (Leitrim).

More in this section

Limerick v Cork - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Round 5 Cork remain unbeaten as late Cunningham score knocks Limerick out
Leamy, McGarry double-act carries Tipp U20s into Munster semi-final Leamy, McGarry double-act carries Tipp U20s into Munster semi-final
Spioraid Naoimh dethrone Skibbereen CS to capture Simcox Cup after 18-year wait Spioraid Naoimh dethrone Skibbereen CS to capture Simcox Cup after 18-year wait
<p>BACK IN ACTION: Monaghan's Dessie Ward with Dylan McHugh and Paul Conroy of Galway. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Football team news: Dessie Ward fit to start for Monaghan

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd