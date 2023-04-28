Can Harte follow the path paved by O’Dwyer and O Sé?

After Louth won the Division 3 title in April 2022, Sam Mulroy appeared on OTB to chat about the progress the side had made, and were continuing to make, under Mickey Harte. The thrust of Nathan Murphy’s initial questioning focussed on trying to understand how the players felt when Harte was announced as Louth manager 16 months earlier.

“I was absolutely shocked,” said Mulroy. “For Louth to get someone like Mickey Harte was absolutely incredible. I don’t think anyone expected it, never mind the people of Louth. It’s a credit to the Louth county board for pulling that one off.”

On the other hand, should they have been surprised? All-Ireland winning managers carry a unique status but one of the most noticeable trends is how they often fetch up in counties that least expect them.

It was a different time but Mick O’Dwyer’s arrival in Kildare in the early 1990s was a gamechanger in the proliferation of outside managers, especially when the most decorated manager in history had only just stepped down from Kerry.

O’Dwyer wasn’t the only All-Ireland winning Kerry manager to move into Leinster shortly after vacating the Kerry hotseat. In the documentary ‘O Sé: A legacy’, Tomás O Sé mentioned speaking to his uncle not long after he was replaced as Kerry manager at the end of 2003.

“I remember Paidí saying, ‘I’ll never again manage anybody else, ever,” recalled O Sé. “Three or four days later, he was above in Westmeath.”

After being let go by Mayo at the end of 1991, probably John O’Mahony’s greatest achievement was leading Leitrim to the 1994 Connacht title. O’Mahony though, will always have a unique status in the managerial world because he is the only outside manager to win an All-Ireland. Moreover, he did it twice, leading Galway to All-Ireland titles in 1998 and 2001.

After Galway, O’Mahony returned to Mayo between 2007 and 2010 but Harte has followed a similar path to O’Dwyer and O Sé in how had only previously managed his own county before moving into Leinster to try and pave that path with gold.

Pete McGrath had also been Louth manager for one season in 2018, having managed Down to two All-Irelands in 1991 and 1994. But McGrath had gone to Fermanagh first for four seasons between 2014-’17.

In the last 50 years, there have only been a small cohort of All-Ireland winning managers that have gone on to other jobs after that national senior success; O’Mahony (Galway to Mayo), O’Dwyer (Kerry to Kildare, Laois, Wicklow and Clare), Eugene McGee (Offaly to Cavan), McGrath (Down to Fermanagh, Louth), Eamonn Coleman (Derry to Longford, back to Derry, Cavan), O Sé (Kerry to Westmeath, Clare), Joe Kernan (Armagh to Galway) Jack O’Connor (Kerry to Kildare).

Kernan’s mother was from Ballinasloe, which added to the attraction of taking over Galway but he only stayed for one year (2010). Before O’Connor was appointed Kildare manager in 2020, he had a notable connection with Kildare through a coaching involvement with Moorefield, while his sons, Cian and Eanna, had been involved with the Newbridge club for the previous few years.

O’Connor returned to win another All-Ireland with Kerry last year but, of all that crew of former All-Ireland winning managers that went to outside counties, O’Dwyer and O Sé were the most successful. O’Dwyer guided Kildare to two Leinster titles and an All-Ireland final, while O Sé led Westmeath to a historic first Leinster title in 2004.

And if Harte could get Louth to a Leinster final now, it would be one of the most notable achievements of his outstanding managerial career.

Kilkenny looking to make Nowlan a fortress again

Kilkenny-Tipperary has always been a defining rivalry but the counties' modern relationship reached its apex between 2009 and 2014 when the sides met in the championship five years in a row, where every single game brimmed with seismic significance.

After the epic 2009 All-Ireland final, Tipp stopped Kilkenny’s bid for the five-in-a-row the following year before Kilkenny struck back with a vengeance in the 2011 final. The 2009, 2010 and 2014 drawn final were three of the greatest All-Ireland finals ever. And yet, probably Kilkenny’s most cherished victory from that time was their 2013 All-Ireland qualifier win against Tipp in Nowlan Park.

The ground that night was gripped in a fusion of delirium and trepidation as Kilkenny refused to countenance being knocked out of the championship by their greatest rivals in their backyard. The place was packed to capacity an hour before throw-in. Kilkenny just refused to surrender.

In any case, Kilkenny never lost championship games in Nolan Park. And then Galway arrived into town in June 2019 and turned them over.

Galway’s win that afternoon did more than just put them right back into the championship box seat – they also sacked Kilkenny in a championship in Nowlan Park for the first time in 70 years. The last time Kilkenny had been beaten there was in the 1949 Leinster final when Laois won by 3-8 to 3-6.

Prior to that 2019 clash, Kilkenny had only played 14 championship games over the following 70 years, but six of those matches were over a 54-year period between 1949 and 2003. After defeating Wexford in Nowlan Park in the 1950 Leinster final, Kilkenny won four Leinster semi-finals at the venue between 1953-’62, defeating Dublin in all four, with the 1953 match a replay.

After the 1962 provincial semi-final, Kilkenny didn’t play a home match in Leinster again until 1994, when they defeated Meath in a Leinster quarter-final by nine points.

Kilkenny only played one more home championship game in the following 19 seasons – the 2003 Leinster semi-final against Dublin – before the locals finally got to watch their team at home on a consistent basis during the summer; in seven seasons between 2013 and 2019, Kilkenny played eight championship matches in Nowlan Park.

They have only played three championship matches there since but last year’s game against Wexford was another huge moment in the history of championship matches in Nowlan Park because Wexford beat Kilkenny there for the first time ever in a championship match.

With Kilkenny now having lost two of their last three championship matches in Nowlan Park, they will be desperate to turn the place back into a fortress again on Sunday against Galway.

Armagh-Down renew ferocious rivalry

A week before the 2008 Ulster semi-final between Armagh and Down, Stevie McDonnell tried to contextualise the pair’s rivalry. “People go on about Cork-Kerry and Dublin-Meath, but there’s no rivalry in football like Armagh-Down,” McDonnell said. “It’s fierce. There have always been tough battles between Armagh and Down. The stakes are always huge.”

Outside Ulster, it’s difficult to appreciate how intense and historical the rivalry is between the counties, especially with the geographical split in Newry. The Clanrye River divides the border and the west side of the large urban sprawl sits inside Armagh.

The footballing hotbed of south Armagh sits over the road, while Newry’s two schools football academies, St Colman’s and Abbey Grammar CBS, draw their players from both counties. Colman’s actually sits across the border in Armagh but despite its postcode it has always remained a steadfast Down footballing institution.

Back in January, St Colman’s defeated the Abbey in a fiercely contested playoff to reach the last eight of the MacRory Cup. The scoring charge was led by Aaron O’Neill from Crossmaglen, brother of Armagh’s marquee player Rian.

The Abbey though, has always attracted as many Armagh players. A few years back, John McEntee spoke about his days in the Abbey, of walking the 15-minute trip from the Mall, where the bus parked up to school each morning, past the Cathedral and along John Mitchell Place before hiking up Courtney Hill just before the school bell chimed.

“Unapologetically, the Abbey was a ‘Down’ school, so us boys from across the canal quickly learned to harden up, stick together and to shine when we were afforded a chance,” said McEntee. “We, like many other Armagh boys, chose the school for its academic achievements, but also to learn football from those who were the best in the business. And at that time (the early 1990s), Down football was much better than Armagh football.”

Historically, Down were more successful but when they were forced to watch their neighbours stride ahead of them during the 2000s, Armagh took huge pleasure in assuming Down’s mantle as the top dogs in Ulster. Armagh haven’t won an Ulster title now in 15 years, but Down’s struggles have gone on far longer; it’s 11 years now since Down reached an Ulster final; it’s 29 years since their last Ulster title.

Whatever happens next, Sunday’s contest is sure to be faithful to the ferocity of the Armagh-Down rivalry.