Weekend GAA previews: Unfair Offaly have just a week to come down from Royal high

SATURDAY

Munster SHC: Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds 7pm (C. Lyons, Cork) Live GAAGO

After being sent off last weekend, it really shouldn’t really come as a surprise that Gearóid Hegarty was dropped for this clash. Following his one-game suspension in 2018, Aaron Gillane was benched for the final round game against Clare. John Kiely has also done the same in the league and unlike last year’s double yellow card dismissal against Clare Hegarty wasn’t hard done by on this occasion. Kiely is putting the foot down. He will want controlled aggression here knowing that Clare have to come out with all guns blazing to avoid their championship going south. Instead of winning a game on the opposition’s terms as they did against Waterford last weekend, he will insist Limerick dictate the flow. Man-marking Tony Kelly has worked for other teams but it’s not in Limerick's nature to show too much respect to one player. David Fitzgerald will be a plus to Clare’s midfield but the result still looks like it will go the home team’s way.

Verdict: Limerick

Leinster SHC: Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park 6pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary).

What happened in Corrigan Park last weekend will have focused minds but Wexford didn’t need to be reminded of the threat posed by Antrim. Was it with them in mind and knowing Wexford must take the two points that Lee Chin was kept in reserve in Salthill? Wexford have to get motoring: they have lost their last four games. With a variety of scorers, Antrim can take more points off them but Wexford can stave them off.

Verdict: Wexford

Dublin v Westmeath, Parnell Park 6pm (S. Hynes, Galway)

After a poor showing against Kilkenny, Westmeath might be stung into action here seeing as Dublin saw fit to move their games against Galway and Wexford to Croke Park but not this clash. Dublin were relieved to get something out of their trip to Belfast and such a tight encounter will serve them well here.

Verdict: Dublin

Ulster SFC semi-final: Derry v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park 5pm (S. Hurson) Live GAAGO

Backing up their Division 1 rescue with that great win over Tyrone, Monaghan will be cock-a-hoop returning to Omagh. Their audacity is what won the game against the 2021 All-Ireland champions and they will need to exhibit more of it here to upset the odds for a third match in a row. Derry have been extremely business-like and now appear to have a bench that can improve them in the closing stages.

Verdict: Derry

Christy Ring Cup: Derry v Meath, Derry CoE, Owenbeg 2pm (B. Keon, Galway)

The defeat to London wasn’t in the script for Meath but having replaced Derry in Division 2A for next year they can get back to winning ways.

Verdict: Derry.

Nickey Rackard Cup: Armagh v Wicklow, Box-It Athletic Grounds 3pm (J. Clarke, Cavan)

A mixed bag for Armagh so far but they can put a halt to Wicklow’s fine start.

Verdict: Armagh

Lory Meagher Cup: Cavan v Lancashire, Kingspan Breffni 1pm (K. Brady, Louth)

The Exiles are impressing thus far and can take another scalp.

Verdict: Lancashire

SUNDAY

Munster SHC: Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4pm (J. Owens, Wexford) Live RTÉ

Assuming there aren’t any late changes or hoodwinks, the great mystery that had been Pat Ryan’s first championship team has been solved. It’s a pretty physical one and would be even more so if Eoin Downey wasn’t suspended. Declan Dalton adds heft and is another primary ball-winner alongside Seamus Harnedy. Coming up against in-form Calum Lyons and Jack Fagan, there should be some tasty tussles around the Waterford 45-metre line. Luke Meade’s work ethic will be appreciated by his midfielders and Cork have good options from the bench too. They will be needed because Waterford, having realised just how close they pushed the All-Ireland champions, will be sharp and believing more in themselves. Tadhg de Búrca is an incredible loss but Austin Gleeson should be able to see more game-time and there was definitely a boost from the Fitzgeralds when they also came on as substitutes. Starve Cork of goals and the Déise will win but Ryan’s men showed a real appetite for them in the round stages of the league and can bring that hunger forward.

Verdict: Cork

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park (J. Murphy, Limerick) Live RTÉ

Things will be a lot more amicable on the sideline than they were when these counties met twice in last year’s Leinster championship. All the same, Henry Shefflin is sure to hear a lot from his fellow county people as he looks to claim a second SHC win over his native Kilkenny. Based on last weekend, they should be ripe to retain their 100% record. It was a gentle start for Kilkenny against Westmeath but how Galway overcame those early goal concessions to Wexford illustrated their composure. We’re still not convinced Daithí Burke is better at centre-back than full-back but the return to form of some key players is timely for Galway. Kilkenny have their own positional questions to answer in defence too but from midfield they seem suitably supplied by their Ballyhale Shamrocks contingent. Little in it but Galway’s back-line looks a bit more at ease with itself.

Verdict: Galway

Leinster SFC semi-finals: Louth v Offaly, Croke Park 1.45pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan)

There were triumphant scenes among Offaly players and supporters last weekend and understandably so as they reached a first senior provincial semi-final since 2007. That they only have a week to ready themselves for it seems a mite unfair but then Louth are in the same bracket although their win over Westmeath might not have celebrated as much. It’s been an emotive season for Offaly but they are trading on more than that. Still, Louth have the dangermen and the system to stay the course and claim a first final appearance in 13 years.

Verdict: Louth

Dublin v Kildare, Croke Park 4pm (F. Kelly, Longford) Live GAAGO

Kildare may have been a Division 1 team last year and the win over Wicklow wasn’t overly taxing but it’s a quick turnaround to face a Dublin team who were scoring for fun in Portlaoise last Sunday. Goals have killed Kildare in the counties’ recent championship meeting and a real detailing job will have to be done on Con O’Callaghan to avoid history being repeated. Kildare have to go for this, especially if Offaly win the first game, but that approach is bound to open plenty of opportunities for Dublin.

Verdict: Dublin

Ulster SFC semi-final: Armagh v Down, St Tiernach's Park 4pm (C. Lane, Cork). Live BBC

As Steven McDonnell said in his Irish News column earlier this week, form goes out the window when these counties meet. On paper, Armagh shouldn’t have much trouble getting over their neighbours but Conor Laverty is a shrewd operator and he will be looking to harness what has been the best week for Down football in years. Armagh have to stay patient while showing some of the adventure that defined their football last season. It should be too close for comfort and may require extra-time but they can qualify for the final.

Verdict: Armagh

Christy Ring Cup: Mayo v London, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 12.30pm (J. Connors, Donegal).

Two defeats out of two for Mayo whose form has been topsy-turvy this year while London arrive on the back of taking down Meath.

Verdict: London

Tyrone v Sligo, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore 2pm (C. McDonald, Antrim)

Tyrone will be buoyed from seeing off Mayo last day out and can come out on top of what should be a competitive game.

Verdict: Tyrone

Nickey Rackard Cup: Louth v Fermanagh, Protection & Prosperity Training Centre, Darver 2pm (C. Doyle, Tipperary).

Disappointing starts for both teams but Fermanagh can pick up the first points.

Verdict: Fermanagh

Roscommon v Donegal, Waldron Park, Athleague 2pm (N. Malone, Clare)

A promising start for Donegal and it can get better if they come through this stiff test.

Verdict: Donegal

Lory Meagher Cup: Monaghan v Warwickshire, Entekra Monaghan CoE 1pm (P. Owens, Down)

Monaghan should have enough about them to make it a second win on the bounce.

Verdict: Monaghan.

Leitrim v Longford, Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshanbo 2pm (A. McAleer, Donegal)

Longford to keep the home side winless.

Verdict: Longford.